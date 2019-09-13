INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI sophomore distance runner Morgan Fleming (Rensselaer Central) earned Geico Careers Performer of the Week honors for her effort at Valparaiso University last week.
Fleming, who had a strong freshmen season for the Jaguars in 2018, finished fifth overall at the Crusader Classic, establishing a personal-record time of 17 minutes, 49.5 seconds.
The time represents the second-best time in school history and broke her old personal mark by eight seconds. She also became the second runner in program history to record multiple 5K times of under 18 minutes in an IUPUI uniform, according to the school’s sports information department.
Fleming, who had several friends and family attend from nearby Rensselaer, was the first Jaguars runner through the chute at Valpo. She finished behind a trio of Notre Dame competitors and an Indiana State runner in cracking the top five.
“It was awesome to run close to my hometown and to run the race with my teammates made it that much more easier,” Fleming said after the race. “The weather was just the cherry on top.”
Notre Dame won the team title with 22 points, beating Indiana State (50) and IUPUI (71). Loyola of Chicago was fourth and host Valparaiso fifth.
Freshman Maddy Denner of Notre Dame was the course champion in 17:03.2. IUPUI’s Katelyn Murphy was eighth overall in 17:57.9.
Performer of the Week honors for IUPUI sports are selected by the school’s sports information department.
On Aug. 30, Fleming finished fourth overall at the Butler Twilight Run at the Northview Church course in Indianapolis. Her time of 17:58 set a personal best before she beat that mark a week later.
She became the sixth runner in IUPUI history to finish under 18 minutes. Her time was 24 seconds better than her previous best.
IUPUI will next compete at the McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute on Sept. 21.
Hickman, Ewen compete
in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rensselaer Central graduate Riley Hickman and Tri-County graduate Emily Ewen were among the field at the Calvin Knight cross country invitational in Grand Rapids last week.
Hickman, a senior at DePauw University, finished 75th among 200 runners, covering the course in 23 minutes, 55.7 seconds. Ewen, a senior at Manchester University, placed 127th in 24:51.7.
Evie Bultemeyer of Trine University was the overall champion in 21:29. The invite featured 18 teams from three states.