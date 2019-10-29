RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central coach Chris Meeks might be onto something when he says this year’s offensive line is as good as any he’s had since the program’s only state title in 2014.
With 300 yards rushing in Friday’s 48-6 win at Wheeler, the Bombers went over the 3,000-yard mark for the first time since that 2014 squad.
A strong running attack led the ’14 team to a 15-0 finish and a Class 2A state title. The Bombers shattered all sorts of school records in their historic run, gaining 5,339 yards on 700 running plays with 87 touchdowns. They averaged 355.9 yards per contest and all-state tailback Rylan Arihood set school marks for yards gained (2,064) and TDs scored (38).
Rensselaer has had just one 1,000-yard rusher since 2014, with Jordan Owens gaining 1,261 in 2017. That team also flirted with 3,000 yards, capping the season with 2,914 yards on 435 running plays with 35 touchdowns.
This year’s squad has gained 3,023 yards with 29 touchdowns. Two players — senior Noah Bierman and junior Addison Wilmington — are within range of 1,000 yards at 987 and 908, respectively. Should they reach that personal milestone, it would give the Bombers their first pair of 1,000-yard rushers in over 10 years.
“We think the offensive line is playing as well as any since that 2014 team,” Meeks said. “They’ve really come into their own. They work together and take a lot of pride in opening holes for the backs. And also take pride in providing pass protection in our passing game.”
Last week’s game at Wheeler featured the return of senior quarterback Eli Hickman, who appreciated the pass protection he received in his only half of action. On the Bombers’ first offensive play of the game, Hickman floated a pass over the middle of the field to Kelton Hesson for a 36-yard gain.
“They’re our guys,” Hickman said of his line.” They’re our unsung heroes. They don’t get a lot of praise from anyone, but we do love them and they do so much for us.”
In its previous game at North Newton on Aug. 30, RCHS totaled 302 yards on 38 carries with four touchdowns. Wilmington had one of his better games, rushing for 165 yards on just 12 carries with a score.
The Bombers jumped ahead 26-7 by halftime in that game, leading to a key decision by coach Scott Rouch as his staff. With the Bombers keying on senior Colin Wagner in a wildcat scheme that had Wagner taking the snap from center then running one direction or the other, Rouch inserted junior Austin Goddard into the quarterback spot. This gave the offense another dimension, with Goddard handing off to Wagner at the line of scrimmage as well as throwing downfield to a handful of talented receivers.
Since the adjustment, the Spartans have gone 6-1, with the one loss coming at KVHS when they had a chance to win it with a two-point conversion.
“They have some nice offensive guys and you can’t just key on Wagner,” Meeks said. “No. 2 (Goddard), 11 (Vince Taylor), 81 (Dylan Taylor) … they have some nice athletes and we have to be ready for that.”
Wagner leads the area in rushing with 1,721 yards on 212 carries. He has 26 of hits team’s 41 rushing TDs.
Goddard has thrown for 652 yards with six touchdowns and adds 555 yards on the ground with eight more scores. Vince Taylor, meanwhile, is the top receiver with 22 catches for 431 yards and six touchdowns.
“They’re a good team,” Hickman said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us, so we need to come ready to play.”
RCHS senior Jacob Grow feels the Spartans will be good preparation for the rest of the tournament should his team advance further than Friday night.
“We’re excited to play them again,” he said. “They want to come back and knock us out. We’re already looking forward to working hard and getting ready for them this week.”