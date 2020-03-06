WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central figured it would get Delphi’s best shot Friday.
Despite losing 58-42 and 76-51 to the Bombers during the regular season, the Oracles felt they had a game plan in place to pull the upset in their third meeting with RCHS.
And that plan worked for three quarters as the Bombers struggled to get the ball to the rim for most of the game. Limited to jump shots for most of the night, Rensselaer was just 10 of 38 in the first three quarters to fall behind by a point in the fourth period.
But the Bombers hit 8 of 14 shots in the final quarter to build an eight-point lead at one point to rally by the Oracles, 49-43, to advance to the Class 2A Winamac sectional championship game.
Rensselaer (14-10) will face Rochester (11-10) in the title game tonight at 6 p.m., CST. The Bombers last won a sectional championship in 2005.
The Zebras’ last sectional title came in 2009 at the 3A level.
Delphi pulled even with the Bombers at 33-33 on a pair of free throws by Peyton Roth with 2:56 left in the game.
The Bombers got baskets from sophomore Tate Drone and senior Alex Gull to give them the lead for good at 37-33. Drone would drain another jumper with 1:22 left for a 39-35 advantage.
Rensselaer then sealed it by hitting 8 of 10 foul shots in the game’s final minute. Gull, who had a game-high 22 points, hit 3 of 4 free throws and senior Noah Bierma was also 3 for 4 at the line.
Gull had 17 of his 22 points in the second half. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter that gave his team a four-point lead heading into the game’s final eight minutes.
Fleming had eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, including three lay-ups and two free throws.
Delphi, which saw its season end at 9-14, had an 8-5 lead in the first quarter and an 18-15 lead at halftime.
But after taking a 21-15 lead to start the third quarter on a basket and free throw by senior Kane Zimpfer, the Oracles missed eight straight shots. The Bombers were just 4 of 13 shooting in the third period, but they used a 10-0 run to take a 25-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gull had two 3-pointers and a basket and Fleming scored at the rim to give the Bombers their biggest cushion of the game to that point.
Senior Zach Townsend led Delphi wth 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to keep his team close. He added eight rebounds and three steals.
Zimpfer had seven points and seven rebounds.
Senior Jacob Hillan had 10 rebounds for the Bombers. Fleming had six boards and five assists and Gull added seven rebounds and three steals.
The Bombers have won seven of their last eight, including four in a row.