North White student declared cancer-free after leukemia battle

MONON — Caitlyn Conn looked out the window of her mother’s Chevy Suburban.
One sign popped up. Then another. Then another.
A few yards more, then another.
As the car reached Brookston, she noticed something else — the signs had her name on them.
“At that point, I’m trying to read them,” Caitlyn said 17 days later while sitting at the dining room table with Rachael and Pat at the Conn residence. “We get to outside of Reynolds and there’s all these people just off the road. It was almost like a funeral procession and I was still like, ‘What is happening?’
“We got into town and I see everyone and I was like, ‘Oh, wow. This is real.’”
“This” was July 31. That day, the Conns made their final trip from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to Monon. Caitlyn had come home before — on weekends, and even for a week here and there, throughout her eight-month journey.
But this day was different.
On that day, Caitlyn participated in a time-honored hospital ritual.
On that day, Caitlyn ended an eight-month journey that consumed her entire life. Every moment, awake and asleep.
On that day, Caitlyn beat cancer.
“We turned down (Fifth Street) and then I started crying,” Caitlyn recalled of the parade-like atmosphere that included an escort of police cars and fire trucks that began near Brookston and continued to the Conns’ house.
“Then we see all these people (lined on the street) and I’m crying even more.”
After the emotion of the day finally wore down Friday night, Caitlyn did the math. The Conns had stopped at places, or done errands in or around Indianapolis, on the way home before. But that Friday included a meal at Outback Steakhouse, a stop at a mall and a stop for ice cream before embarking home.
Caitlyn realized Rachael stalled to make sure the stops were all set up.
“That’s why she was asking me if I wanted to go to all those places,” the North White junior and multi-sport star said.
Seated across from her daughter, Rachael smiled, then chuckled. The ruse played out perfectly.
And the exhaustion was finally over.
“Every time we left the hospital, I would cry,” Rachael recalled. “I thought that last day I would be so emotional. But I wasn’t — it was more a huge relief that there was no other emotion.”
“See, I’m an optimist,” Pat said when asked if his no-tears reaction to Caitlyn’s diagnosis was a defense mechanism or optimism. “I mean, you know, I knew she was going to beat it. And she did.”
The steeled gaze and jutted chin add weight to the words. Pat’s words usually carry significant weight around the Conn household, and his reaction to Dr. Baseem I. Razzouk’s diagnosis in early December was among the heaviest lifting he did.
- “I said, ‘Oh, s,’” Pat recalled. “I don’t think any of us believed it 100 percent, except maybe (Rachael).”
Caitlyn played a basketball game Nov. 30, a 47-39 win. Six points, five rebounds, two steals.
“It was pretty rough game,” Rachael said. “The next day, she showed me these bruises on her arm. I chalked it up to it being a rough game. Later that day, she texted me a picture of a bloody nose, and blood was coming out of her mouth. It was really bad.”
“It was a good one. A really good one, ” Caitlyn joked, adding it took nearly an hour to stop.
Bruises continued to show up during the week. Caitlyn didn’t say anything for a couple of days. When she finally spoke up, they counted more than 30 bruise marks from roughly shoulder to foot. A day later, while at school, Caitlyn sent her mother a video with a text message: “I seriously think I’m dying.”
Meanwhile, Rachael Googled “signs of leukemia,” “signs of anemia,” and went back and forth in her mind. That video sealed it — she called and booked the first available appointment. The doctor’s office later called back and told them to book an appointment with Caitlyn’s regular doctor. So Rachael turned to family, and Dr. Charles Tribbett examined Caitlyn that day, with the plan to still bring her to the Dec. 5 basketball game at Rossville.
Motherly panic was setting in as more bruises and a rash showed up. Google was helpful, in a sense. It led to a mother and daughter interaction Caitlyn wasn’t too keen on.
“She just kept poking my leg. We were sitting there, and she was like (makes several poking motions),” Caitlyn said. “And it wasn’t just at the doctor’s office. She did it everywhere, all day. I think I just let her do it.”
Dr. Tribbett came in and did some tests. He spent what Rachael described as “a long time” feeling Caitlyn’s lymph nodes, and mom blurted out” “What are the chances this is leukemia?”
Tribbett sent them to a lab to get blood work done. Anxiety took its toll, and the pair went to Rossville. Caitlyn didn’t play, but she was there. Tribbett called back during the game. He booked an appointment for 9 a.m. the following morning with a specialist in Indianapolis.
The instructions were: “You have a hotel room booked right now. Don’t miss the appointment.”
“We knew something was wrong, but still didn’t know what,” Rachael said.
The next day, time stopped. A battery of tests took place over nearly three hours. Results were processed while they were still there; they were about to have a lull in the process.
Then the bomb went off.
“‘We’re going to refer you across the street to my colleague who specializes in cancer,’” Rachael recalled hearing.
Added Pat, “I went to the bathroom (between a couple tests), and when I came back everyone was balling.”
Dr. Baseem I. Razzouk is the medical director of hematology-oncology at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. He’s held that position since December 2006. Prior to being hired at PMCH, he worked at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Pediatric hematologists/oncologists deal with diseases of the blood, spleen and lymph glands in children. They treat conditions such as anemia, clotting disorders, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, leukemia and lymphoma.
As the family came to find out, he also is an avid volleyball fan and participated in the sport while growing up.
Acute promyelocytic leukemia is an aggressive type of acute myeloid leukemia in which there are too many immature blood-forming cells in the blood and bone marrow. This build up of promyelocytes leads to a shortage of normal white and red blood cells and platelets in the body.
APL is normally found in men between the age of 40 and 60. Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with APL in September 2012, and took an indefinite leave of absence of his coaching duties. He underwent three months of treatment at the IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. On Nov. 5, doctors announced Pagano’s cancer was in remission.
Within a half hour of the initial testing that day in Indianapolis, and backed by work from previous blood tests, Razzouk told the Conns he was “99 percent sure” Caitlyn had leukemia.
A few minutes later, he was back.
“I have good news and I have bad news,” Caitlyn put forth her best Razzouk imitation. Added Rachael, whose eyes turned downward at the memory, “‘I’m 99.9 percent sure it’s this type of leukemia.’”
Rachael took to Facebook: “Thank you all for the outpouring love and support for Caitlyn and our family! ❤Your kind words, thoughts and prayers are truly appreciated during this extremely terrifying time!❤
“For those of you that may not know, Caitlyn was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia this afternoon. She has been admitted to St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She has had two platelet transfusions this evening and her first round of chemo pills. We are anxiously awaiting more test results tomorrow morning so we can work with her team of doctors and get an action plan put in place. Please keep the prayers and positive vibes coming!!”
“I think I just kind of sat there. I don’t think I reacted much,” Caitlyn said months later. “Up until maybe a week after we found out, I had no emotion toward anything at all.
“We got to the hospital and Dr. Zook told us that, and I just kinda went numb.”
The first 28 days turned into 40, then turned into routine. Weeks on, and on, and on. Weekdays on, weekends off.
A PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) line. A port in her chest.
Drugs. Chemo. Bodily functions. Bodily functions that changed because of the chemo and drugs.
Physical therapy. School. Hospital rooms that took on the feel of a furnished apartment — if said apartment’s owner maintained a stuffed animal craze.
“So many gifts … so many stuffed animals,” Caitlyn said. “And blankets — I had a lot of blankets. Socks, so many socks.”
The whirlwind never stopped. Neither did the teenage angst, or the parents’ angst. Those two items usually were in correlation.
At the start, schooling included Caitlyn FaceTiming or Skyping into classes, being able to only stare at the whiteboard each class. It included some great moments — Mrs. Magaly Bope’s Spanish class sang her happy birthday during her birthday week — but “made me feel different” because she wasn’t allowed to interact with anyone because of state privacy laws.
Eventually, the video conferencing during class ended. Teachers still offered to tutor her or help with any schoolwork. Rachael also spearheaded the local effort to stay up to date, and her cumulative grade-point average closed at 3.96.
“I guess it paid off because I finished last year with all A’s,” Caitlyn said. “I felt bad I couldn’t Skype more, because Mr. Shriver and my teachers took a lot of time to set it up. But I couldn’t really see a lot (of the board) anyway.
“They all did a lot for me and I can’t thank them enough.”
Caitlyn consistently used social media to keep up with everyone else, and Dr. Razzouk always stayed positive with her and the family. So did the nurses and other staff.
Even Caitlyn perked up enough after about a month to crack her first cancer-related joke. The delivery was somewhat off, but Caitlyn and Rachael roared with laughter.
Being allowed to come home on weekends, especially toward the middle and end, was a needed lifeline. She would attend a basketball game every now and again, but real solace came at travel-team softball tournaments.
“I liked going to softball tournaments a lot more than being in town because … at softball tournaments nobody knew who I was,” Caitlyn said. “It’s a bunch of girls who don’t know anything about me, so none of them will come up to me and ask how I’m doing, none of them will bug me. I can be my own person, not have to think about it.”
Said Pat, “I’d be like, ‘Hey, we have a softball tournament this weekend.’ ‘All right. Let’s go.’”
Watching softball tournaments turned to actual participation as the last two months of treatment took place.
“One tournament in Indy, it was like a week or two weeks before I was supposed to be done with chemo,” Caitlyn said. “The last team we played found out about me being sick and everything, and at the end of the game they all came up to me and told me they loved me.”
An umpire at the tournament had his port taken out the week prior, and relayed his ‘I’m fighting cancer, too’ story. The Conns asked for a letter clearing her to play, whether it was for the high school or on travel teams.
“I went back to the hospital that week and they were like, ‘What’d you do over the weekend?’” Caitlyn said. “All my nurses were shocked when I said I went to a softball tournament.
“It was pretty normal. Felt pretty normal.”
At this, Pat smiles.
“She just jumped right in,” he said. “I was ready (for her to start doing things). I missed my girl on the softball field, what can I say?”
Fundraising efforts came from throughout the county, throughout the region, as means of support. Well-wishes from those places, and from far-flung locales. Rachael was contacted by a softball parent in Alabama whose daughter was going through cancer treatment — as were multiple teammates. Support groups reached out to her.
At times it felt daunting, overwhelming. Keeping up a regimen was, like everything else, exhausting.
Pat was asked about Caitlyn all the time, everywhere. Rachael was too, and went from daily Facebook updates at the beginning of December to once a week, then whenever good news popped up.
“In the same sense, you have to understand people want to see her,” Pat said. “And they do see her, so they want to talk to her. Find out how she is. I get it, both ways.”
Caitlyn was exhausted once August and volleyball practice came around. Longtime head coach Teresa McIntire preached patience. The typical athlete-since-I-could-walk, guess whom didn’t want to exhibit patience?
“The first week of practice was pretty hard. It was hard, conditioning-wise because my body was not ready for all for that. And Mac would be like, ‘OK, Cait, don’t do that. Go sit down,’” Caitlyn said, flashing frustration in her yes and a smile on her face.
“I tried to convince (McIntire) — I’m not going to lie, I tried to convince her to let me do everything. But she was really adamant about there being stuff I didn’t need to put on myself. So I didn’t do a lot of things.”
The opening weekend tournament at Winamac came and went. She’s up to six matches. All 17 sets. Twelve aces. Seventy-six digs.
Caitlyn gave the customary double-sided wave at Monday’s home opener, as she has during each match introduction. She then subbed in as libero, did a foot-tap dance with teammate Ashley Williams and was ready to go.
Pat sat in the stands, watching, smiling and cheering.
“Honestly, I never (cried),” Pat said multiple times while sitting with his family in their home Aug. 17. “I knew she would kick its ass. I was right.”