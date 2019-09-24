Rensselaer Central faced its most difficult test of the regular season in West Lafayette on Friday, earning a passing grade against the best Class 3A team in the state.
Now will the Bombers be capable of running the table in preparation for the Class 2A tournament in five weeks?
That question will be answered at some time around 10 p.m. this Friday when RCHS hosts a dangerous and proud Lafayette Central Catholic squad. The game serves as the Class 2A No. 6 Bombers’ Homecoming.
The Knights (2-3) are led by quarterback Clark Barrett, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who likes to sling the ball to senior receivers Daniel Roach (261 yards, 3 TDs) and Reece Buche.
Barrett has thrown for 675 yards in five games with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“They’re very potent offensively,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “The Barrett kid stands very tall in the pocket at 6-5. He has big-time threats to throw to, so we’ll need to be able to defend the pass.”
The Knights have shown to be one-dimensional is a handful of their games. They average just 32 yards per game on the ground (128 total) in their spread offense.
“Their defense is very impressive,” Meeks said. “They’re big and physical up front and they have a nice set of linebackers. It’s going to be a real challenge for us.”
The Knights edged RCHS, 26-21, in a come-from-behind victory last year.
“To be honest, that was one of our worst games we played in a few years, and the kids know it,” said Meeks, who along with his staff, will hammer home that fact this week.
The Bombers will be heavy favorites in weeks 7 and 8 when they face Hoosier Conference doormats Benton Central and Northwestern, both 0-5. Then there’s the Hoosier Conference crossover game to consider. It comes against an opponent yet to be determined, though a Western/Bomber rematch in Rensselaer appears to be a good bet.
Lewis Cass, ranked No. 1 in the AP Class 2A poll at 5-0, is on pace to win the conference’s East division and will face West division winner West Lafayette. If RCHS can get by Central Catholic, the Bombers will likely finish second in the West division and could play Western or Lewis Cass. Western travels to Lewis Cass this week.
Bomber fans take heart: your team won’t see a team as good or better than the team from the western ‘burbs of Lafayette. That includes the playoffs.
Meeks thinks his team played a Red Devils squad that will likely repeat as Class 3A state champions in late November.
If not for an official’s inadvertent whistle when Westside fumbled a kick-off that was recovered by the Bombers at Westside’s 35-yard line or a motion penalty with RCHS 5-yards short of the end zone late in the second period, the Bombers could have held a lead at halftime.
Rensselaer’s drive that started with two minutes left in the first quarter and lasted 11 minutes in all kept the ball out of the Red Devils’ hands.
“I was very, very pleased with the way we played, especially in the first half,” he said. “All you ask as a coach is for your kids to give you everything they had and I thought our kids had nothing left in the tank after that game.”
The Bombers were gassed after chasing Westside’s elite athletes all night, and for good reason. RCHS has nine players who play offense, defense and specials teams; the Red Devils just two.
Factor in the heavy humidity and it was easy to see why Rensselaer’s players were gasping for air.
“We had nine guys who never came off the field,” Meeks said. “They had almost all of their kids on the sidelines taking it easy and hydrating.”
—————
Kougars put Lowell in choke hold, but Devils slip through
Kankakee Valley had Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell right where it wanted it Friday … then it didn’t.
The Kougars jumped ahead 14-0 in the second period, with junior quarterback Eli Carden hitting teammates Will Dyniewski and Colton Wright with 13- and 68-yard pass plays. KV’s defense, meanwhile, choked off Lowell’s running game, allowing just 104 rushing yards on 35 plays and just over 200 total yards for the game.
But turnovers and special teams breakdowns led to a 21 straight points by the Red Devils, including John Alessia’s 85-yard punt return with 9:05 left in the fourth period for the game’s final score.
KV (2-3, 0-1 in the NCC) struggled with field position all night, with Lowell getting a short field on a number of occasions. Lowell’s scores came via Jacob Chandler’s 7-yard run, Jeffrey Wallis’s 22-yard pass from Cameron Strojancevich followed by a 2-point conversion pass to tie the game at 14-all before Alessia’s return sealed Lowell’s third win (3-2) and first NCC win of the season.
Carden had his best performance of the season, completing 13 of 20 passes for 221 yards. The Kougars did have two turnovers to none for Lowell.
The grind that is the NCC continues this week for KV, which travels to Hobart Friday. The Brickies (3-2) slammed NCC foe Andrean, 33-10, last week.
—————
Jeff Brohm in the house
Purdue University coach Jeff Brohm attended the Bombers/West Lafayette game Friday to look over some of the talent. Junior Yanni Karlaftis, whose brother George plays at Purdue, is getting looks from several schools. Senior teammate Kyle Adams, meanwhile, will play at James Madison next fall and senior Harrison Truitt will play at Miami of Ohio.
Brohm even took the time to visit with RCHS coaches and players prior to Friday’s kick-off. He was joined by Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt.
“Just class guys,” Meeks said.
“Coach Brohm was especially interested in how our offense would play against West Lafayette’s defense.”
—————
WEEK FIVE STARS
OFFENSE
• Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley, jr. QB — 13 of 20 passing for 221 yards and 2 TDs in loss to Lowell. Threw to 7 different receivers.
• Colin Wagner, North Newton, sr. RB — 33 rushes for 195 yards and 4 TDs in win over West Central.
• Logan Schneidt, Tri-County, sr. RB — 173 yards on 19 carries with 2 TDs in win over South Newton.
• Korbin Lawson, Tri-County, soph QB — 133 yards on 13 carries with a TD and 6 of 13 passing for 70 yards with a TD vs. South Newton.
• Noah Bierma, Rensselaer Central, sr. RB — 17 carries for 116 yards and a TD in loss to West Lafayette.
• Austin Goddard, North Newton, jr. QB — 9 of 10 passing for 92 yards and a TD and 8 rushes for 83 yards and a score in win over West Central.
• Trevor Hoeferlin, South Newton, jr. RB — 12 carries for 112 yards and a TD in loss to Tri-County.
• Kayden Cruz, South Newton, soph QB — 87 yards passing, 40 yards rushing with 2 TDs in loss to Tri-County.
• Eli Hickman, Rensselaer Central, sr. QB — 4 of 6 passing for 50 yards and 53 yards rushing on 5 carries in loss to West Lafayette.
DEFENSE
• Luke Standish, Rensselaer Central, sr. LB — 12 tackles, including seven solos with a pass defense in return from injury vs. West Lafyette.
• Blake Whaley, South Newton, soph LB — 12 tackles, including 10 solos in loss to Tri-County.