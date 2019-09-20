WHEATFIELD — On Friday, Sept. 13, the new stadium at Kankakee Valley High School was christened with an old and familiar name.
The combination football and soccer field surrounded by a track will hold the same name as the previous stadium – that of Fred Jones Field.
Coach Fred “Butch” Jones was born and raised in Gary and graduated from Horace Mann High School before continuing his education at Saint Joseph’s College. He played football for the college, starting at defensive end and earning all-conference honors.
Upon graduating in 1948, Jones became the defensive line coach at Horace Mann before heading to Wheatfield, where he continued coaching and teaching at Wheatfield High School. He coached basketball, track and 6-man, 5-man and 11-man football.
Jones won basketball sectionals in 1965 and 1967 and was also the coach of the “Mythical State Football Champions” for six-men teams in 1958. Playing on that team and present for the dedication were Gary Green, Art Bierma, Steve Mathis, Don Norrick, Rick Boezeman, Butch Jeffries, Bill Davis and Tom Strain.
Jones went on to become the first athletic director for Kankakee Valley High School, and upon retiring in 1983, the original KV football field was named in his honor.
He was named to the Saint Joseph’s College Hall of Fame in 1994 for his contributions to football and basketball.
After announcer Mike Coffer finished reading a biography on Jones, current athletic director John Gray presented a plaque that is a replica of the one gracing the entrance of the stadium to Jones’ family.
Jones, a veteran of World War II, passed away in 2001 at the age of 83.
As part of the dedication, the athletic department also honored former football players and managers from the first 50 years of football.