RENSSELAER — Five Rensselaer Central seniors will vie Saturday night for the 2020 Mr. Bomber Award at the high school.
The award will be presented at halftime of the Bombers’ boys’ basketball game with Kouts. The varsity game will tip off at approximately 7 p.m.
This year’s candidates include Noah Bierma, Stephen Duncan, Alex Gull, Eli Hickman and Eli Kosiba.
Here is a look at the bios of this year’s Mr. Bomber group:
Noah Bierma
The son of Mary Jo and Scott Gilbert and Dennis Bierma, Noah will be escorted at the event by Maya Rayburn, who is the daughter of Mark Rayburn and Lindsay Northcutt.
Bierma is a four-year member of the student council and served two years on the National Honor Society, three years on the Community Service Club and two years with Sigma di Gamma. He is a one-year member of the Spanish Club.
Bierma participated in football and basketball for four years each and served as team captain in both sports. He was on the St. Augustine Youth Ministry for seven years.
Bierma plans to attend college upon graduation from RCHS this spring.
“I am undecided but plan to attend a four-year college where I will study civil engineering and play football,” he said.
Stephen Duncan
The son of Stephen and Yolanda Duncan, of Rensselaer, Stephen will be escorted Saturday by Maddy Marchand, the daughter of Jason and Melanie Marchand.
Duncan has served in Peer Ministry for four years, Community Service Club for three years, Spanish Quiz Bowl for three years and three years with Sigma di Gamma.
He is a four-year member of the Bomber track team as well as two years cross country, two years football and one year swimming.
He, too, plans to major in engineering in college.
“After high school, I plan to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to study chemical engineering,” Duncan said.
Alex Gull
The son of Charles and Anne Gull, Alex will be escorted at the event by Cicily Porter, the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Porter, of Rensselaer.
Gull has been a member of the Community Service Club for two years as well as the National Honor Society for two years and student council for two years. He is a four-year member of the choir, a three-year member of the Spanish Quiz Bowl team, 10 years with 4-H and seven years as a member of the St. Augustine Youth Group.
He played soccer four years, golf for four years and basketball for three years.
Gull has already set post-high school and post-college plans.
“I plan to attend college to study business,” he said. “After graduating college, I plan to find a loving wife and raise three children.”
Elijah Hickman
Eli is the son of Kent and Jodi Hickman, of Rensselaer, and will be escorted at the event by Sarah Mahnesmith, the daughter of Pat and Chris Scheurich.
Hickman is a 10-year 4-H member as well as serving four years with the school’s Community Service Club and Trinity United Methodist Youth Group. He is a one-year member of the Spanish Quiz Bowl team, the Bomber Athletic Club, Media Club and Friends of Rachel.
He is a three-sport athlete, lettering in football, wrestling and baseball.
Upon graduation from RCHS this spring, he “will be attending Concordia University-Chicago where I will play baseball. My major is undecided at this time.”
Elijah Kosiba
The other Eli among Mr. Bomber candidates, Kosiba is the son of Kris and Ava Kosiba. He will be escorted at the event by Darian McAdow, the daughter of Matt and Amber McAdow.
He served as a member of the Media Club at RCHS for two years as well as Sigma di Gamma. He played soccer for four years and will run track for a fourth season this spring.
He is also a two-year Millennium Soccer Academy member.
Kosiba enjoys fishing, spending time with friends and making TikToks.
He also plans to attend college upon graduation.
“I plan to attend a four-year college and earn a degree in communications as well as continue track at the collegiate level,” he said.