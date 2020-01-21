WEST LAFAYETTE — Kennedy Minter’s school-record finish in the 100-yard butterfly highlighted Rensselaer Central’s trip to the Hoosier Conference swim meet at Purdue University on Saturday.
Minter, a senior, finished second in the butterfly in 1 minute, 2.18 seconds to overtake former teammate Hailey Henry, who set the old mark of 1:03.03 in 2018.
The Lady Bombers finished sixth in the team race with 178 points, with Minter and senior diver Darian McAdow claiming runner-up finishes.
It was the first time this season that McAdow didn’t place first in a meet. A two-time defending champion of the event, she finished second to a diver from Hamilton Heights.
Minter also placed fourth in the 200 individual medley and swam a leg for the 200 medley relay squad that finished fifth. She was joined on the team by Elise Dobson, Emily Myers and Maddie Marchand.
Dobson was fourth in the 100 backstroke and added a fifth-place finish in the 500 freestyle. Myers was fifth in the butterfly.
The 400 freestyle relay foursome of Marchand, Solcy Sanchez, Dobson and Minter was sixth and the 200 free relay team of Lizzie Parrish, Meleahna Williams, Sanchez and Myers was seventh overall.
Northwestern won the team title with 382 points, beating rival Hamilton Heights, which had 328. Western was third, followed by Twin Lakes, Tipton, RCHS, Benton Central, Lewis Cass, West Lafayette and Lafayette Central Catholic.
—————
RCHS boys get strong performance
at conference
WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central had four first-place finishes and recorded several personal-best times in placing fifth at the 2020 Hoosier Conference boys’ swim meet at Purdue University on Saturday.
Jimi Michael (200-yard freestyle), Hayden Box (diving), Eli Dobson (100 butterfly) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Jacob Parrish, Alex Nagel, Matthew Swartz and Michael all had third-place finishes.
Personal records were given by Kayne Robinson in the 200 freestyle (2:14.25) and the 100 backstroke (11:11.04), Swartz in the 200 freestyle (2:01.41) and 400 free (5:34.25), Jimi Micahel in the 200 free (1:56.55) and 100 free (52.23 seconds), Zach Geleott in the 200 individual medley (2:21.75), Dobson in the 200 IM (2:21.47), Braden White in the butterfly (1:12.49) and the 100 breaststroke (1:26.81), Conner Parker in the 100 free (58.05 seconds), Parrish in the 500 free (5:21.51) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.15), Nagel in the 500 free (5:33.08) and Cam Ewing in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.76).
The Bombers totaled 248 points to place behind Northwestern (293.5). West Lafayette won the team title with 420 points, followed by Tipton (324) and Western (319.5).
Lafayette Central Catholic was sixth, followed by Hamilton Heights, Twin Lakes, Lewis Cass and Benton Central.