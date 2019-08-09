RENSSELAER — Military Appreciation Night will be held throughout the evening during Rensselaer Central’s home football game with Kankakee Valley on Friday, Aug. 23.
It is the season opener for both teams. with kick-off set for 7 p.m. The Bombers are coming off a 6-5 finish of a year ago; the Kougars finished 2-8 in coach James Broyles’ first season.
Rensselaer won last year’s Cracker Barrel meeting, 34-12, in Wheatfield.
All veterans and a guest will be admitted free to the game. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and fans are asked to arrive early to sing the National Anthem with Chicago icon Jim Cornelison.
Cornelison sings at all home Chicago Blackhawks games. According to his biography on his Facebook, “Jim has been the national anthem singer of the Chicago Blackhawks since the 2008-09 hockey season. His renown has risen along with the Blackhawks emergence as a powerhouse in the National Hockey League including Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015. His unique yet traditional rendition of the Star Spangled Banner has most recently lead to him being asked back to the Indianapolis 500 in 2018 to repeat his performance of Back Home Again in Indiana. All this to critical acclaim from sources such as: Harry Connick, Jr., NPR Morning Edition, the Today Show, the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, the Boston Globe, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, and many others.”
Cornelison has also sung at Chicago Cubs and Bulls games as well as national events throughout the country.
“The national anthem tradition of the Chicago Blackhawks is a revered tradition among Chicago sports fans,” his Facebook added. “As it has grown in popularity so too has Jim’s rendition. It should be noted that although many know him for his delivery of the Star-Spangled Banner, his own version of O Canada should not be overlooked.
“To be at a Chicago Blackhawks game while Jim Cornelison belts out ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ with our military service personnel by his side being cheered by 22,000 fans is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports.”