Eight players, including three from champion North White, have been named to the All-Midwest Conference girls’ basketball team by league coaches.
North White junior Olivia Allen, sophomore Lynzi Heimlich and freshman Abigale Spry have been selected. Senior Jamie Will and junior Mckendzie Dresbaugh of North Newton, which finished second in the league standings, were also selected.
Tri-County senior guard Emma Michal, West Central junior guard Tori Culp and Frontier sophomore Emma Blissett were also named to the team.
Honorable mention picks included Brynn Warran of Tri-County, Alexxys Standish of South Newton, Emily Pilarski of West Central and Kyra Wilson of Frontier.
North White won the league title with a 5-0 mark. North Newton was 4-1, followed by Frontier, West Central and Tri-County at 2-3 each.
South Newton had an 0-5 mark.