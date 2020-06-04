DeMOTTE — Despite losing her senior season to the virus shutdown, Covenant Christian softball standout Tori McDaniel recently signed her letter of intent to play softball in college.
McDaniel will start at second base at North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
McDaniel plans to earn a degree in mathematics with the goal of becoming a teacher.
“I chose North Central after learning about it at a summer camp,” said McDaniel. “It is a Christian-based, Assemblies of God school.”
She has started each year for the Knights and has been kind of a utility player for the team, having spent time at nearly every position. She has also played volleyball, soccer and basketball for the school.
“She’s just a great kid,” said Knights softball coach Pete Zeldenrust. “She’s a good, positive role model and a fine example of a Covenant Christian student-athlete.”
McDaniel is the daughter of Michael and Robin McDaniel, who accompanied her to the signing ceremony at the high school. Also joining in the celebration were Zeldenrust, her travel-ball coach Mark Talbot of the Crown Point Crush; and even her Little League coach Tifiny Caldwell.
North Central University is a private, Christian university located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis, offering undergraduate degrees, online degrees, and a graduate degree.