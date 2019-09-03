HAMMOND — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ cross country team placed four runners in the top 20 to finish second overall at the Richard Jay Invitational in Hammond on Saturday.
The race is named in honor of Hammond Gavit’s long-time coach.
Sophomore Amzie Maienbrook led the Bombers’ charge with a fifth-place showing in 20 minutes, 23 seconds. Senior teammate Kelsie Wuethrich was ninth and Wuethrich’s sister Baylie, a freshman, placed 14th in a personal record time of 22:00.
Junior Piper Sell was 20th and freshman Rheannon Pinkerman rounded out the scoring by placing 32nd overall.
Over 100 runners and 12 teams competed in the annual race. Wheeler defended its 2018 title with 48 points to beat the Bombers (80 point). Morgan Township was third, followed by Hanover Central and Hebron.
Rensselaer’s other competitors included Anna Black (35th), Elizabeth Knoth (36th, PR time of 24:25), Audrey Davisson (37th in PR 24:27), Hannah Warne (44th), Kelsey Rodibaugh (65th), Emily Dobson (69th), Sarah Mahnesmith (71st), Kelsey Galt (78th in PR time) and Elise Dobson (81st in PR time).
In the boys’ race, freshman Tristan Wuethrich led the Bombers with a 15th-place finish in 17:51. He was followed closely by senior Jacob Parrish, who finished 18th in 17:58, which represented a PR time.
Camden Chapman, a senior, was 41st, sophomore Conner Parker placed 57th and senior Rodney Woudema was 67th.
Will Messman (68th), Nolan Potts (94th), Eli Dobson (96th), Alex Nagel (98th) and AJ Hopkins (102nd) also competed for RCHS.
Ukrainian exchange student Olex Ivanenko placed 115th in his first ever cross country meet and Eric Baugh was 135th overall.
Hanover Central won the team title with 72 points. Morgan Township finished second, followed by Wheeler, Illiana Christian, Boone Grove, Hebron and the Bombers.