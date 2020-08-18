CROWN POINT — Rensselaer Central junior distance runner Amzie Maienbrook appears to be in mid-season shape already.
The Lady Bombers’ top runner placed an impressive third at the annual Crown Point Invitational at Lemon Lake County Park on Saturday.
She covered the course in 20 minutes, 52.18 seconds on a hot, breezy day. Jaelyn Burgos of Crown Point, a senior, finished first in 20:27.58, with Hanover Central senior Madeline Kartz second in 20:44.37.
Maienbrook’s teammate, freshman Ava Barten, finished 18th in her first varsity match. Barten, who finished in 22:20.73, was one of five freshmen to crack the top 20.
Also scoring for the Bombers were sophomore Solcy Sanchez (48th in 24:40.87), freshman Emma Rentschler (51st in 24:48.05) and sophomore Rhiannon Pinkerman (75th in 26:27.62).
RCHS finished fourth in the team race behind Lake Central, Crown Point and West Lafayette. Lake Central had its five runners finish 6-7-8-9-10 to earn the team trophy.
Other RCHS runners to compete included freshman Riley Rentscher (79th), junior Anna Black (112th) and freshman Maddie Martin (115th).
Sophomore Tristen Wuethrich was the top finisher for Rensselaer’s boys’ team, placing 12th overall among some of Northwest Indiana’s top runners.
The boys’ team finished with 184 points. Crown Point won the team title with 41 points, followed by Lake Central with 76.
Other finishers for RCHS included freshman Tom Van Hoose (60th), Conner Parker (61st), Noah Potts (67th), Will Messman (73rd), Eli Dobson (77th) and Deric Duncan (85th). Alex Nagel and Eric Baugh also competed.