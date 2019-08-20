CROWN POINT — Rensselaer Central sophomore Amzie Maienbrook started the 2019 cross country season just like she ended her freshmen year: as the team’s No. 1 runner.
On Saturday, Maienbrook led the Lady Bombers with a second-place finish in the highly-competitive Crown Point Invitational at Lemon Lake County Park. Her time of 20 minutes, 51.64 seconds was bettered by Crown Point’s Maddie Russin’s time of 19:52.35.
Three-time semistate qualifier Kelsie Wuethrich finished 10th overall for the Bombers, covering the twisty course in 21:41.02. Freshman Solcy Sanchez finished 22nd in 22:31.94, freshman Baylie Wuethrich was 39th in 24:01.52 and freshman Rheannon Pinkerman placed 43rd in 24:31.21.
A total of 108 runners competed, with Lake Central claiming five of the top 13 spots to win the team title with 40 points. Crown Point was second, placing five runners in the top 20, with 56 points and Harrison was third with 70 points. RCHS finished fourth with 94.
Other finishers for RCHS included Alyse Musch (60th), Elizabeth Knoth (65th), Hannah Warne (68th), Audrey Davisson (69th), Anna Black (73rd), Gracie Castle (85th), Emily Dobson (87th), Sarah Mahnesmith (99th) and Elise Dobson (100th).
In the boys’ race, freshman Tristan Wuethrich led the Bombers with a top 30 finish. His time of 18:45.03 was good for 26th overall.
Lafayette Harrison teammates Caleb Williams and Leo Ramirez finished 1-2 for the champion Raiders. Harrison is coached by former legendary KV coach Walt Prochno.
Williams finished in 16:32.83 and Ramirez was just behind in 16:53.14. Harrison placed five runners in the top 15. The Bombers finished seventh overall with 181 points.
Other scorers for RCHS included Jacob Parrish, 32nd in 19:07.60; Camden Chapman, 38th in 20:34.23; Conner Parker, 73rd in 21:23.31; and Rodney Woudema, 82nd in 21:56.93.
Nolan Potts (88th), Geoffrey Hopkins (96th), Eli Dobson (98th), Alex Nagel (104th) and Eric Baugh Jr. (120th) also competed for the Bombers.
The boys’ race featured 126 runners.