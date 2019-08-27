MONON — Performances by Rensselaer Central sophomore Amzie Maienbrook and the middle school distance teams served as highlights of the annual North White Invitational at Monon Park on Saturday.
Maienbrook won her first invite title in the varsity girls’ race, covering the course in a time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds. Her time bettered Benton Central freshman Janell Robson’s time of 20:28.
RCHS senior Kelsie Wuethrich was third in 20:48. She was followed in team scoring by freshman Solcy Sanchez (7th in 21:56), freshman Baylie Wuethrich (10th in 22:05), and freshman Rheannon Pinkerman (12th in 22:58). Sanchez, Baylie Wuethrich and Pinkerman ran their personal-best times.
Elizabeth Knoth was 25th in a PR time of 24:38 and Alyse Musch also ran the varsity race, placing 29th overall.
The Bombers had five runners finish among the top 12. Team champion Benton Central, however, had five runners in the top nine to score 28 points; Rensselaer had 33 points for second.
Twin Lakes was third with 66 points, followed by Frontier and Tri-County.
The Lady Cavaliers were led by senior Erin Bahler’s 24th-place finish in 24:24. South Newton’s Delany Farmer was 20th overall in 24:08.
Other local competitors included North Newton’s Madlyn Arenholz (33rd), TC’s Willa Wamsley (38th), TC’s Brynn Warren (41st), South Newton’s Aubree Florian (44th), North Newton’s Madison Kopka (46th), Rebecca Bookwalter (49th) and Samantha Bradley (50th) and TC’s Bailey Metzinger (52nd) and Ashley Ford.
In the JV race, Piper Sell won the individual title for coach Sid Dobson’s Bombers in a time of 22:45. The Bombers had the top six finishes, with Sell, Audrey Davisson, Anna Black, Hannah Warne, Grace Castle and Emily Dobson going 1 through 6. Dobson had a PR time of 29:14.
The boys’ team, meanwhile, placed third with 67 points, trailing behind winner Benton Central (54) and Frontier (56). Victory Christian Academy and North White also scored.
Freshman Tristen Wuethrich was the runner-up finisher in the boys’ race, covering the course in a PR time of 17:52. He was followed in team scoring by Jacob Parrish (third in a PR time of 18:10), Camden Chapman (ninth), Conner Parker (29th) and Will Messman (30th). Senior Rodney Woudema was 33rd overall and freshman Nolan Potts placed 43rd in a PR time of 21:31.
Benton Central’s Kale Kottkamp was the race champion in 17:52. The Bison edged Frontier by placing five runners in the top 20.
Other local finishers included North Newton’s Gavin Seciver (14th in 19:11) and Ryan Williams (24th), South Newton’s Kyle Hall, Tri-County’s Justin Kilmer (31st), Zach Gretencord (36th) and Brandon Shellcrosslee (45th), North Newton’s Isaac Knight (49th), West Central’s Zion Rodriguez (50th), Tri-County’s Evan Getz (55th) and Logan Doty (56th), West Central’s Keegan Doughty (58th), Tri-County’s James Dreblow (59th), West Central’s Kyle Smith (60th) and Zander Deutscher (61st), Tri-County’s Noah Oiler (62nd), North Newton’s Raymond Tharp (63rd), South Newton’s Tyler Hawley (69th) and West Central’s Zane Kroft (70th) and Quentin Harper (71st).
Competing in the JV race for RCHS were Eli Dobson, Alex Nagel and Eric Baugh. All three runners recorded PR times.
—————
MIDDLE SCHOOL RACES
Rensselaer Central’s middle school teams, meanwhile, won a pair of team titles, with the girls’ team scoring 33 points by placing five runners in the top 19.
Morgan Township was a distance second with 61 points, followed by Twin Lakes, Klondike MS, Delphi, Tri-County, Frontier and Clinton Central.
The individual champion was seventh-grader Annalise Yeager, who covered the course in 11 minutes, 12 seconds to beat teammate Audrey Korniak (12:18). Jesi Fleming was sixth in 12:44, Kylie Spencer placed 10th in 13:02 and Emma Rentschler was 19th in 13:17.
Also competing for RCMS were Tess Vantrello (29th), Riley Rentschler (36th), Liberty Bate (41st), Lilly Cook (57th), Maddie Martin (63rd), Taylor Girton (74th), Aubrey Kurek (90th), Maggie Hooker (96th), Sylvia Hawthorne (99th) and Gisella Facundo (106th).
The Bomber boys’ team also claimed a title with 85 points to edge Pioneer (112). Twin Lakes was third, followed by Klondike, Morgan Township, West Central, Clinton Central, Benton Central, Tri-County, Delphi and Frontier.
Oden Van Hoose led Rensselaer’s charge with a fifth-place finish in 11:36. He was followed by Tom Van Hoose in 10th place (11:55), Tyger Woudke in 20th place (12:25), Caulden Pulver in 27th place (12:38) and Ethan Cook in 28th place (12:41).
Other competitors for coach Dan Yeager’s squad included Danny Marlow (33rd), Devin Olson (49th), Trent Walter (50th), Isaac Messman (55th), Treyton Maciejewski (60th), Donavyn Green (62nd), Eijah Armold (64th), Devin Bate (70th), Ryan Louck (71st), Nevan Odle (79th), Benito Rodriguez (81st), Nate Marchand (88th), Zane Nelson (93rd), Halston Elizalde (101st), Darius Lapsley (107th), Luke Housman (125th), Grant Potter (145th) and Eric Facundo (147th).