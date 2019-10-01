CULVER — Runners from Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley competed on a sloppy course at the Culver Academies’ invitational on Saturday morning.
Rain turned Culver’s beautiful layout into a muddy mess in a handful of spots, but it didn’t seem to deter the runners. Over 1,000 middle school and high school runners competed in a handful of divisional races throughout the day.
In the small school girls’ race, the Bombers finished fourth overall with 158 points. Rochester won the race with 120 points, with Mallory Huff of Rochester winning the individual title in 19 minutes, 57.7 seconds.
Sophomore Amzie Maienbrook and senior Kelsie Wuethrich led the charge for RCHS, with Maienbrook claiming the 12th spot in the 234-runner race. She finished in 21 minutes, 25.6 seconds.
Wuethrich was 15th overall in 21:36 and sister Baylie, a freshman, was 29th in 22:30.1. Freshman Solcy Sanchez (46th in 23:05.8) and senior Piper Sell (61st in 23:43.8) finished among the top finishers for RCHS.
Rheannon Pinkerman (75th), Elizabeth Knoth (102nd), Alyse Musch (112th), Sarah Mahnesmith (121st) and Audrey Davisson (141st) also competed for coach Sid Dobson’s squad.
In the big school girls’ race, Kankakee Valley senior Sam Martin was her team’s top scorer, placing 60th in 21:53.1. There were 223 runners in the big school division, with Maddie Ullom of Mason earning the individual title in 19:12.8.
Other competitors for KV included Keely DeKock (126th), Halle Frieden (145th), Emilee Wilson (147th), Sam Sullivan (175th), Abby Robinson (188th), Olivia Sheehy (195th) and Joselyn Staples (217th).
Mason in Ohio was the big school champion with 66 points. KV finished 20th with 558 points.
In the small school boys’ race, Covenant Christian’s Kohler Peterson, a senior, had the area’s best finish, placing seventh overall in 17:53.3.
Paul Stamm of Indianapolis Ritter was the overall champion in 16:46.4.
Freshman Tristen Wuethrich trampled through the mud to finish 15th overall in 17:09.1. Teammate Jacob Parrish, a senior, was 28th in 18:42.5.
Camden Chapman was 48th in 19:40.3, Nolan Potts placed 80th in 20:43.1 and Will Messman was 84th in 20:50.4.
Geoffrey Hopkins (102nd), Conner Parker (109th), Rodney Woudema (124th) and Eli Dobson (169th) also competed in the 227-runner race.
Hanover Central was the team champion with 81 points. The Bombers were an impressive seventh in 234.
Leading KV’s pack in the big school race was Justin Hoffman in 31st place in 17:47.7. Ethan Tillema was 43rrd in 17:56.7, Adam Collard placed 132nd in 19:27.2, Micah Adams was 145th in 19:40.6 and Trenton Thomas was 170th in 20:05.4.
Luke Bristol (214th), Zach Meadows (217th), Caden Adams (228th) and Josh Danford (242nd) also competed for KVHS, which finished 17th in the team standings with 479 points. Fort Wayne Concordia, led by champion Bryce Gibson (16:28.6), was first with 38 points.