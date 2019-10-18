So long, New Prairie. Hello, Chesterton.
For the first time in nearly two decades, New Prairie High School will not hold a cross country regional on its beautiful course — considered by many runners as the best course in Indiana. Instead, Chesterton will conduct the regional meet for the first time in its history.
However, New Prairie will retain the semistate meet, giving runners something to look forward to as they battle for a state finals berth in Terre Haute in early November.
Sunset Hill Farm County Park actually has a Valparaiso address, but Chesterton counts it as a home course. Runners will be funneled through open prairies and trees and over small hills.
Rensselaer Central coach Sid Dobson got to see the course first-hand during a visit there with his team a few weeks ago. Only Morgan Township from the RCHS sectional has ever competed on the course.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “It has gentle, rolling hills. The finish is a challenge because it’s uphill then the last 50 yards, it’s down. Right now, I like it. I was watching and I thought this is our kind of course. It still kind of resembles New Prairie in a way.”
The IHSAA announced the site change last spring to give another location a shot at hosting the event. Dobson, who planned on taking his team to the park this week to get a feel for its layout, was in favor of the move to Sunset Hills.
“We’re looking forward to that course,” he said. “It’s going to be nice not driving to New Prairie. We run there all the time.”
New Prairie has hosted both a regional and semistate for the past 10 years. Many of the teams that qualified for regional participated in the annual New Prairie Invitational in mid-September.
Rensselaer Central senior standout Kelsie Wuethrich, who successfully defended her sectional title on her home course last Saturday, is excited for the change.
“None of us have ever run this course, so it will be different,” she said. “I’m excited to run it. Hopefully we’ll all get to go to semistate.”
The Lady Bombers had a 1-2 finish at sectional, with Wuethrich followed closely by teammate Amzie Maienbrook, a sophomore. RCHS won the girls’ team title for a second straight year and fourth time in six years last week.
The Bombers will be joined at regional by sectional runner-up Morgan Township, Kankakee Valley, Kouts and North Judson.
Sectional champion Kohler Peterson of Covenant Christian in DeMotte will lead a local boys’ contingent at regional. Teams that qualified from the boys’ sectional were champion Kankakee Valley, Morgan Township, Rensselaer Central, Kouts and Knox.
KV had a 2-3 finish from Justin Hoffman and Ethan Tillema at Rensselaer last week.
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to both the regional and semistate meets.
Peterson began working his way around Hoffman in the race’s last 400 meters to pick up his first sectional title. “After the two mile, I felt like I needed to go faster,” Peterson said of the race. “My coaches definitely helped me with that, with the surge I need to put in to get the speed I need.”
Peterson becomes the first Covenant Christian runner to win a cross country championship. Former teammate Carson Bakker finished runner-up at sectional last year and would eventually qualify for the state meet.
“It feels cool to know that it is possible that someone from a small school can do something as big as winning sectionals,” Peterson said.