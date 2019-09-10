DeMOTTE — Just when you would think he can’t accomplish much more for the Knights, Covenant Christian senior striker Ben Lins scored all six of Covenant Christian’s goals this past Thursday against Faith Christian of Lafayette.
That feat also moved Lins into the top spot as the school’s all-time goal scoring leader with 58 goals, and the season is still young. The 6-2 home win gave the Knights a 4-1 record. They would lose 3-0 to Illiana Christian on Saturday and now own a 4-2 mark.
Lins’ mark snapped former Knights player Justin Handtke’s total of 56. Lins now has his sights set on the school’s career scoring record (goals and assists), which was set before Covenant Christian began playing an IHSAA schedule. Former Knight Nick DeVries owns that mark.
Knights Coach Andrew Dunham had one word to describe Lins: “excellence.”
“Excellence is rare,” said Dunham. “Sometimes it is accompanied by natural gifts. Often it is aided by a support system. Always it requires hard work. And when there is excellence, it should be recognized. Ben Lins’ accomplishments are certainly worthy of recognition.
“Over the past three and a half seasons, the Covenant Christian community has been able to witness some of the best soccer the school and this region have seen,” he continued.. “In those three and a half seasons, Ben Lins has been a part of four good teams, been involved in many big wins, and has scored 58 goals.”
In Thursday’s game, Lins scored five of his goals before halftime. Four teammates aided with five assists and Lins scored the sixth on a penalty kick.
Branton Tolkamp had two of those assists and Matteo Rossi, Jonah Ingram and Isaac Alblas each had one apiece.
Rossi recorded five saves with just the two goals allowed. Those goals were scored for Faith by senior Andrew Lukis and freshman Payton Lukis.