DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian’s Ben Lins needed just 11 points against North Newton to reach the 1,000th-point of his career.
So he dropped in a game-high 35 points to get that milestone out of the way early in a 70-54 romp of the Spartans.
A four-year varsity player, Lins hit 15 of 27 shots from the floor and added seven rebounds. He now has 1,024 points as he sets his sights on former teammate Chris Beezhold’s school-record total of 1,247 points.
The Knights, who were playing their season and home opener, led 15-8 after the first quarter and led 29-19 by halftime. Lins scored his 1,000th in the second period.
Senior teammate Cade Walstra added 10 points and seven rebounds with five assists and three steals. Lins also had three steals and junior Isaac Alblas had 12 points, six steals and five assists.
Senior Danny Bultema had four assits and three steals for the Knights.
The Spartans were led by senior Braden Merriman’s 27 points on 11 of 21 shooting. Junior Austin Goddard added 15 points.
Junior Dylan Taylor had six rebounds, two assists and two steals and Merriman added eight rebounds.
North Newton was held to 39 percent shooting, including 4 of 15 from 3-point territory.
Girls Basketball
Lady Spartans edge Spartans
MOROCCO — Covenant Christian did just enough late to hold off North Newton by a 50-47 final in girls’ basketball action Monday night.
The Knights led 24-23 at halftime and increased their lead by a game-high six points in the third period.
Freshman Skylar Bos led the winners with 15 points and senior Hope Zylstra added 10 points. Juniors Carly James and Sydnie Bakker added six points each.
Junior guard Mackendzie Dresbaugh had 15 points for the Spartans, hitting 7 of 23 field goals. Sophomore Cayci Ehlinger added seven points and senior Jamie Will, the team’s top scorer, was limited to six points but had five rebounds.
Harley Schleman added five rebounds and three assists.
The Spartans managed to hit just 1 of 17 3-point shots on the home floor.
Faith cruises by Rebels
KENTLAND — Faith Christian sprinted to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter to cruise to a 66-23 victory over South Newton Tuesday night.
The Rebels trailed 31-11 by halftime and were outscored 17-3 in the fourth period.
Senior Lillianne Hartmann led South Newton with 11 points. Sophomore Leah Conrad added six points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.
The Rebels committed 45 turnovers against Faith’s full-court pressure.