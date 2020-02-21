RENSSELAER — Lewis Cass was without the services of top scorer Easton Good at Rensselaer Central Friday night.
He wasn’t needed as the Kings got off to a fast start and pushed the Bombers around in a 64-53 Hoosier Conference Crossover game at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
With Good, a 6-foot-1 senior who leads the Kings in scoring (16.4 ppg.), assists (3.8) and steals (2.0), fitted with a walking boot on the sideline, his teammates soared ahead 7-0 to open the game.
Rensselaer (10-10) missed its first six shots before junior Josh Fleming buried a 3-point basket with 4:10 left in the first. That pulled his team to within 7-3 of the lead.
RCHS missed 13 of 17 shots in the first quarter, including many at the rim.
“We just didn’t make lay-ups,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “That’s the heartbreaking part. It wasn’t that we didn’t have opportunities. I give them a ton of credit. They put us in tough spots, they were in our face, grinding us so we couldn’t through the lane very easily. But ultimately, those first four minutes of the game, we missed a lot of lay-ups. That’s our job to make those shots.”
The Bombers even pulled even with Cass in the second quarter, using a 7-2 run to tie the game at 15-15. But the loss of Fleming, who leads Rensselaer in scoring at 19.6 ppg., to foul trouble early in the second and a resurgent Cass offense had the Bombers trailing 21-15 at one point.
Rensselaer never got closer than nine points the rest of the game. Winners of eight of their last 10 games, the Kings (13-7) hit 12 of 26 shots in the second half and 13 of 21 free throws to push their lead to a game-high 17 points midway through the fourth quarter.
“A lot of these guys, even being a conference school, have never played here,” Kings coach Kyle Johnson said of traveling to Rensselaer. “It was pretty neat to get them in a new gym and a new place, and a gym I’m familiar with. It’s not easy to walk out of Rensselaer with a win any time, any season, but it’s nice to get (the seniors) a win.”
The Bombers, who had a three-game winning streak snapped, struggled to contain Cass’s inside game. Beefy senior Austin Holt, 6-5 freshman Tyson Good and 6-1 junior Tyson Johnson controlled the offensive boards to give their team second and third shots on their end of the floor.
Holt was 10 of 13 from the floor and added three free throws for a game-high 24 points.
“He was strong down there and moved well,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said of Holt. “With about 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, they ran a really nice curl play in that post and hit him with a right-handed layup. That’s hard to combat.”
Holt had 15 points in the second half.
“Holt was an animal,” Johnson said. “For a guy not a true big, to use his size and strength inside, he did a good job scoring wise. He’s just a big strong body in there.”
Senior guard Gabe Eurit had nine points and senior Isaac Chambers added eight.
Johnson and Tyson Good had eight rebounds each and Eurit had five assists.
RCHS got 17 points from Fleming, who didn’t pick up his third foul until late in the game. Senior Alex Gull had 12 points and eight boards and sophomore Brody Chamness added nine points.
With Fleming out, the bench did a good job of keeping the Bombers within striking distance early.
“The guys that came in, they gave us a spark. We still made a run,” Pulver said. “That’s the good thing about it is we can rely on guys in certain situations now and they feel a little more comfortable. This is the type of team we have to beat, period. They took it to us tonight and made it really difficult.”
Lewis Cass, which should have Easton Good’s services when the sectional tournament begins in 11 days, hit 23 of 47 shots and out-rebounded the Bombers, 37-26.
“I think what was the most disappointing is even on free throws where we have a double advantage, they would miss and we still wouldn’t the rebounds,” Pulver said. “We would score, foul them, they would take two free throws and miss both and we still didn’t get the rebound. That’s the stuff that’s the difference maker in the game.”
With the sectional draw Sunday, it’s possible that the Bombers and the Kings will see each other once against at the Class 2A tournament in Winamac.
Over half of the field believe they have a shot at cutting down nets next month.
“You never throw anybody out of that tournament,” Johnson said. “There are probably six teams, with the competition they play all year, they could step up and win this. You just have to get on a run and play well at the end of the season. It’s win and move on.”