WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley easily advanced at its own Class 3A volleyball sectional Thursday night, dominating River Forest, 3-0.
The Kougars (23-9 won by 25-7, 25-12 and 25-7 scores against the outmanned Ingots. Senior Courtney Sizemore had 11 kills and added 10 digs. She served up four aces.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles had a service aces, eight kills and two digs and junior setter Mya Przybylski added 27 assists and an ace.
Senior Kailee Webster had three aces, four kills and three digs and junior Taylor Schultz had six kills and two solo blocks.
KV will face Wheeler (17-10) in today’s semifinal with the title game set for tonight.
South Newton advances
The Lady Rebels (24-7) beat Clinton Central, 25-12, 25-15 and 25-15 to advance in the Tri-County Class A Sectional. Senior Leah Schriner had another outstanding outing, finishing 42 of 42 setting with 15 assists, 25 of 31 attacking with 15 kills, 13 of 15 serving with two aces and added 10 digs. Junior Sam Warren was 12 of 12 serving with two aces, 16 of 17 attacking with nine kills and added 10 digs and freshman Lizzie Glassburn had two aces and finished 27 of 28 setting with 12 assists. Ariana Pizaro had two aces and Abbey Carroll had a team-high 13 digs. South Newton will face Faith Christian Saturday morning.
Trojans, Knights winners
Covenant Christian had little trouble against 21st Century of Gary in a Morgan Township Class A Sectional opener Thursday. The Knights (16-12) won by 25-9, 25-8 and 25-12 scores and will face Marquette Catholic in a semifinal.
West Central, meanwhile, won 3-1 against Argos to advance in its own sectional. The Trojans (16-12) won by 25-21, 16-25, 25-14 and 25-10 scores to advance to the semifinals where they will face Triton.