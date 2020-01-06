WINONA LAKE — Covenant Christian’s girls’ basketball team ran its record to 14-1, going 3-0 to claim the annual Lakeland Christian Tournament at Grace College on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Knights, who have won 11 games in a row after suffering their only loss of the season at home against Kouts (55-26) on Nov. 21, beat Granger Christian (50-41) and Trinity Greenlawn (43-17) on Friday afternoon and returned to Grace College Saturday to knock off host Lakeland Chrisitian, 49-28, for the title.
Covenant is just three wins away from tying the school record for wins with 17. In 2014-15, former coach Dave Heerema led the Knights to a 17-8 finish.
In the title game, the Knights led just 29-24 through three periods before using an 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter to put Lakeland in the rearview mirror. They outscored the Lakers, 20-4, in the fourth in the 49-28 victory.
Freshman standout Skylar Bos had 22 points, hitting 10 of 27 shots from the floor. She added six rebounds and four steals and senior teammate Hope Zylstra had 10 points and 13 boards. She added four assists.
Senior Leanna Buiter had six boards.
In Friday’s first-round game against Granger, the Knights led 19-13 at halftime before pushing the lead into double figures in the third quarter. Granger, however, stayed close throughout before suffering the 50-41 loss.
Zylstra had a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 15 rebounds to go with four steals and three assists. Bos had a team-high 15 points and added seven assists and six steals and Buiter had eight boards and four steals.
Against Trinity in a semifinal match-up, Covenant led throughout, taking a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and outscoring Trinity in every quarter overall.
Bos had another strong outing, scoring 14 points with five steals and three assists. Zylstra had six points and six rebounds and Morgan Schaafsma added six points. Carly James had six steals.
From Saturday
Trojans hammer away at Hammond
FRANCESVILLE — West Central had three players finish in double figures in its 65-4 romp of visiting Hammond Science and Technology Saturday in Francesville.
Junior guard Tori Culp had a season-high 21 points, hitting 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers, in the Trojans’ third win of the season. She added nine steals and three assists.
Jenna Patton had 14 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 6 of 13 shots, and Crisney Shepperd added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Camille Wuethrich had six assists and four steals.
Hammond S & T was held to just two field goals in the game, scoring zero points in the first and third quarters. The Trojans (3-13) hit 42 percent of their shots.
Boys Basketball
Knights reach Lakeland final
WINONA LAKE — Covenant Christian’s boys’ basketball team went 2-1 in the annual Lakeland Christian Tournament, finishing runner-up to a Clinton Christian squad that benefitted from a couple of transfers prior to the season.
“We played well as we tried to overcome the high athleticism of two new transfer seniors that non-IHSAA member Clinton Christian brought in from Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial,” said Knights coach John Heerema. “I am extremely proud of the effort and desire of our guys.”
The Knights lost by a 59-44 final at Grace College, with Clinton (8-1) reaching a double-figure lead late in the third period.
Senior Ben Lins led all scorers with 16 points for the Knights, who own a 5-4 mark heading into the new year. The 6-foot-5 forward added eight rebounds and five assists and hit 7 of 13 shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Covenant’s other scorers — seniors Danny Bultema and Cade Walstra and junior Isaac Alblas — had six points each but hit a combined 7 of 22 shots. Bultema also had six rebounds and three assists.
Seth Shetler had 14 points for Clinton and teammate DuMarrion Williams added 13.
Covenant (5-4) opened the tournament on Friday with a pair of wins to reach the final for the fourth straight year. The Knights came into the event as two-time defending champions.
The Knights beat Granger Christian, 61-38, in round one and followed it with a 57-44 victory over Trinity Greenlawn in a semifinal match-up.
Lins had 21 points against Granger (3-5) as he continues his pursuit of the school’s all-time scoring record. Lins, who scored 58 points in three games, was named to the all-tournament team by coaches.
“Ben was the best player on the floor at all times and had a very nice showing,” Heerema said. “He finished the third games going 9 of 16 from 3-point range for 56 percent. Many of his shots were contested and from well beyond the arc. He continues to prove that he’s a top region player in northern Indiana.”
Alblas had nine points and Walstra and Nick Birkett added eight each. The Knights had six 3s with Alblas knocking down three.
Lins added another 21 points against Trinity, hitting 5 3-pointers in the game. Bultema added 17 points and Trinity got a team-best 21 points from Mike Florin.
An 18-7 start for the Knights had Trinity (7-2) playing from behind all game.
Bulldogs bury Kougars early
CROWN POINT — Crown Point outscored Kankakee Valley, 26-8, in the second period to build on a three-point first quarter lead in cruising to an 88-45 rout of the visiting Kougars.
KV (3-6) trailed 45-14 at halftime and was outscored 43-21 in the second half.
Senior guard Gavin Herrema was the lone double-digit scorer for the Kougars, finishing with 16 points. He hit four of his team’s six 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs (4-6) had four players in double figures, including 16 from Ty Smith. Eleven of the 13 players who got on the floor for Crown Point scored.
Trojans buried by Argos
ARGOS — Owen Nifong had a game-high 31 points in leading Argos to a 101-28 romp of visiting West Central on Friday.
Argos (4-4) led 55-17 at halftime against the winless Trojans, who fall to 0-9 heading into the new year.