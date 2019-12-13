WOLCOTT — Play the percentages.
Tri-County entered Thursday night’s Midwest Conference contest shooting 14 percent — 15 for 110 — from 3-point range. The trio of Emma Michal (eight), Brynn Warren (five) and Maddie Musser (two) accounted for all 15 made, and 103 attempts.
Frontier knew this, and defended accordingly: The Falcons clogged the lane and dared the Cavaliers to beat them from outside.
The gamble paid off — for the home team.
Tri-County hit seven 3-pointers to propel itself to a 53-48 conference and county upset of Frontier. The Cavaliers (3-7, 2-1 MC) shot 46 percent from beyond the arc (7 for 15), more than three times better than their season average.
“We made 3s. Their defense kept pushing us out to the arc, so we just shot there and we made them,” Warren said. “We’ve been working on them in practice, coming in mornings and shooting. That’s helped us improve our shot.”
Noted Tri-County head coach Missi Tyler, “We knew they were going to do the pack the line defense, try and squeeze Myah out of there. We were going to have to take some outside shots, and make them to earn that respect to open up other stuff.”
Tri-County closed the victory by hitting 3-of-4 free throws in the final 39 seconds as well to hold on. The Cavaliers were at 48 percent from the foul line prior to Thursday and shot 52 percent (12 for 23) on the night.
Frontier head coach Kyle Marlatt noted, “we came out and played the odds and we ended up losing” in regard to the shots from beyond the arc.
“They hit a lot of shots they don’t normally hit, and we had to adjust,” he added. “But as we adjusted, we had to dig ourselves out of a hole that we never could fully get out of.”
Frontier (5-5, 1-1 MC) closed within 43-2 when Kyra Wilson split a pair from the line with 3:05 left in the game. The trip also fouled out Cavaliers 6-foot center Myah Alberts, thinning the Cavaliers’ bench and taking away one of their top options.
The Falcons lost one of their post threats, Lauren LaOrange, 36 seconds later on a foul.
Kiara Harris split foul shots for a 44-42 lead, but Frontier evened the game again as Emi Frier dropped in a layup eight seconds later. The teams traded points again, with an Autumn Ross putback offset by Emma Blissett’s free throws and a 46-all score.
Tri-County broke the press, with Michal’s layup giving the host a lead. A Falcons miss led to Michal adding a pair of free throws with 39 seconds remaining for a 52-46 edge.
Frier hit a jumper for a four-point deficit, and Frontier’s Abbie Carter blocked a shot, but sent the ball out of bounds with 14 seconds on the clock.
The Cavs played keep away for nearly nine seconds, and Musser hit the first of two from the line with five seconds to ice the contest.
“I thought we worked well together. We didn’t always have the best passes, or best defense, but we worked together,” Musser said. “Finally getting Myah back helped, too. It was another piece to the chemistry.”
Musser’s three gave the home team a 34-24 lead to close the beyond-the-arc scoring. Michal hit all four of her 3s in the opening quarter, scoring 12 points to help Tri-County remain even with Frontier at 13-13 after eight minutes.
Warren then hit consecutive 3s for a 19-15 lead. The Falcons knotted the contest at 20, but the Cavaliers scored four points in 27 seconds and added three free throws in 15 seconds for a 29-20 advantage.
They led 29-22 at halftime, and pushed back every time Frontier got within three possessions. Tri-County used a 7-0 run over three minutes for a 41-30 lead, and held a 43-34 advantage after three quarters.
“We never got in our own heads, and played as a team,” Michal said. “You have to remain calm, play the game. It comes down to the fundamentals.”
Michal went for 21, while Ross added nine and Warren scored eight. Ross contributed eight rebounds and three steals, while Michal added six boards and five steals. Alberts, Musser and Warren each grabbed six rebounds as well; Warren added five assists while Alberts (two) and Musser (one) combined for three blocks.
Frontier saw three in double figures — Wilson with 14, Frier with 12 and Blissett with 11. Carter chipped in seven. Blissett added 10 rebounds and two steals, while Wilson chipped in seven rebounds and three steals. Carter pitched in five rebounds and five assists.
The game represented Frontier’s first chance to hit six wins for the season, and crack 300 wins as a program. Marlatt didn’t feel that pressure affected the team too much.
“We had a little bit of nerves … we have that as a goal, but we’re taking each game at a time,” he said.