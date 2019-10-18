RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s movement on the floor and communication skills were things of beauty to Bombers coach Denny Graf.
The result was a dominating 3-0 performance against Hebron in the first round of the Rensselaer Central Class 2A Sectional Thursday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bombers (8-16) won by 25-23, 25-15 and 25-15 scores to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round where they will face Winamac (12-13) at 12:30 p.m. It follows the Boone Grove/North Judson contest at 11 a.m.
To punch up the defense, the RCHS coaching staff decided to move sophomore Kenzie Moore into the libero spot to get more defensive coverage.
“Her and Brittney (Moore) side by side cover it pretty good back there,” Graf said. “It worked good tonight with that rotation. And Jessie (Ringen) is pretty good back there, but Jessie’s not used to playing on that side, so we’ve got to work with her on her defense; get her to move a little bit better.”
Rensselaer took leads in all three games and trailed just twice, both coming in the third game. The Hawks (5-18) rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the third game and led again 9-8.
But RCHS would win eight of the game’s next nine points for a 16-10 edge. Ellie Castle served two points, including an ace, for an 11-9 lead. Then with Brittany Moore behind the service line, the Bombers won four straight points, including an Alivia Lakin tip over the net for a six-point lead.
The Hawks did draw as close as 16-12, but Rensselaer won five of six points to take command at 21-13. Hebron served twice into the net and struggled to return Rensselaer’s serves.
Sophomore Jessie Ringen served out the game and the match with three straight points, including a Kaylee Tiede-Souza solo block and an errant pass by Hebron that dropped to the floor at match point.
The Bombers finished with just four service errors in the match, including two in the final game.
The lone senior on the floor, Lakin said the team worked this week on fine-tuning specific areas ahead of the tournament.
“At practice, we just have been working on coverage and hitting and blocks,” she said. “We worked on getting our serves over more consistently.”
In games one and two, the Bombers stormed ahead 6-1 and 5-1, respectively.
“That’s what I like to see,” Graf said. “You want to get up five or six points and if they get a couple back, that’s all right. I just like to see us stay up five or six all the time. When we can do that, it’s awesome.”
Added Lakin: “We were very excited that we got off to a good start. That’s where the energy plays a big role.”
Rensselaer led by as much as eight points (15-7, 16-8) in the first game, but struggled to put away the Hawks.
Trailing 24-19, Hebron’s Kelly Koren served four straight points to cut Rensselaer’s lead to 24-23. The Hawks got a block at the net from Samantha Davies-Nudi and a kill from Allison Betts to pull within a point.
But Koren’s serve attempt at tying the game sailed out of bounds and the Bombers had their 25th point for the win.
In game two, Hebron pulled within a point twice (8-7, 9-8) before RCHS scored six straight points with Kenzie Moore serving. The Bombers took advantage of four defensive errors, an illegal shift and a Moore ace to take a 15-8 lead.
Lakin served out the game’s final three points that included two more defensive errors by Hebron and a Ringen kill at game point in the Bombers’ 25-15 victory.
Ringen led RCHS in attacking with nine kills on 32 of 34 attempts. She added 11 digs.
Alexis Oliver was 10 of 13 attacking with four kills and had four blocks, including three solos. Tiede-Souza and Karly Kaufman had three kills each.
Lakin had 11 digs and two block assists and Kenzie Moore had 14 digs and finished 12 of 13 serving with three aces. Lauren Moore was 13 of 15 serving with two aces and Brittney Moore was 17 of 18 serving.
In setting, Castle finished 39 of 43 with 11 assists and Lauren Moore added 10 assists on 26 of 28 sets.
RCHS now faces the challenge of beating a solid Winamac squad that won in three games at RCHS last month.
“We’re just going to have to push harder; keep communicating, keep the coverage up,” Lakin said.
Graf, meanwhile, believes his team has a better understanding of what it needs to do ahead of its rematch with the Warriors.
“I think if we play like this, we’ve got a shot,” he said. “Yeah, the other teams are good, but when we play like this, we’re pretty good.”
• In Thursday’s first match, North Newton stayed even with North Judson throughout the match — pulling into 17-17 ties in all three games — but struggled to finish in a 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22 loss.
The Spartans (16-15) got seven kills on 18 of 19 attacks from senior Jamie Will and sophomore Heidi Schleman was 16 of 16 attacking with six kills. She was also 8 of 8 serving with an ace and added three solo blocks.
Junior Hannah Hiscox was 17 of 19 attacking with a kill, 9 of 9 serving with an ace and added five digs. Freshman Lexi Cunningham was 8 of 11 serving with two aces and senior setter Ashley Churchill finished 50 of 50 setting with eight assists and added seven digs.
Senior Jenna Mccann was 10 of 10 serving and added nine digs.