PORTER TWP. — It’s great advantage to score the first goal of the game for a number of reasons.
It helps ease the jitters that crop up in pre-game, it builds confidence for the rest of the team and it puts the opposing team back on its heels.
But the timing of a goal can also impact the game. When Rensselaer Central sophomore striker Ariel Manns sent a missile past Hebron junior goalkeeper Alexys Rippe for the first goal of the 2019 Class A Boone Grove Sectional on Monday, it came with just 1 minute and 13 seconds coming off the clock.
There was still plenty of time for a Hebron comeback that never happened.
“It was good (to score first), but the game just dragged on after that,” Bombers senior Lexi Healey said. “You’re so pumped to get a goal, then you realize there’s still a lot of time left.”
Despite the 1-0 lead, the Bombers (7-9-1) continued to attack, maintaining possession for most of the first half. They were rewarded with another goal at the 8:16 mark of the half when Healey blasted a shot from just outside the goalie box that took a slight turn out of Rippe’s reach for a 2-0 lead.
“I was personally happy it went in,” Healey said of her fourth goal of the season. “Normally a shot like that hits the crossbar, but I was able to keep it low.”
The Bombers sat on that lead for the rest of the half and entire second half to kick the Hawks — who finished a regular season game with RCHS in a 1-1 tie last month — out of the tournament by a 2-0 final.
RCHS advances to play the winner of Tuesday’s Andrean/Hammond Noll game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
It was Rensselaer’s fifth win in 21 post-season games and its first since 2015 when it beat sectional host Covenant Christian by a 3-1 final. It’s the fourth time since 2013 that the Bombers opened the tournament with a win.
The Hawks (10-5-1) were playing without sophomore Madi Maas and her 14 goals due to a knee injury, but still had plenty of firepower with junior Kylee Babiak (14 goals) and senior Zoe Parsons (13). Hebron totaled 72 goals this fall to just 25 for the Bombers, who have won four games by shutout.
“Our center-backs played lights out,” Bombers coach Chris Porter said. “They have speed down the middle of the field, but our girls did a nice job of making it tough on them to get anything going.”
Hebron made one final push near the end of the game, but couldn’t get a goal past sophomore keeper Abby Ahler, who made six saves. Hebron’s best chances at goal came on a free kick outside the box that clanged off the crossbar in the first half and a point-blank breakaway shot by Parsons that was snuffed by Ahler with under 15 minutes left.
“We knew they wouldn’t quit,” Porter said. “The girls met the challenge of playing a full 80 minutes. We’ve struggled to finish a game like this, but we got it done tonight.
“That’s probably the best we’ve played all season. But this is when you want to be peaking.”
The Bombers finished with six shots on goal. Hebron had just two shots on goal in the first half before attacking the net with four more shots late in the game.
“We worked well together tonight,” Healey said. “We communicated, we moved the ball back and forth … we just played really well.
“On the bus coming over here, we talked about how we wanted to beat them bad.”
Andrean, which owns a 6-7-2 record against a difficult schedule, is expected to be the Bombers’ next opponent.
“We’ll enjoy this one, get some ice on our bumps and bruises and sore muscles and come back ready on Wednesday,” Porter said.