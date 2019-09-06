RENSSELAER — It’s been opening day since Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team has had a chance to enjoy a victory.
That was five matches ago, but the Bombers rallied from a one game deficit to knock off Hoosier Conference rival Twin Lakes, 3-1, Thursday in Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Rensselaer (2-5, 1-0 in the HC) lost game one by a 25-10 final, but took control of game two, leading by as much as seven points. Twin Lakes rallied within three points twice in the later stages of the game, but Rensselaer hung on for a 25-21 win.
The Bombers gained control of the third game in winning 25-20 and seemed to have early control of the fourth game. But the Indians (3-3, 0-1) forced ties at 7-7 and 9-9 before RCHS could get some separation.
It was 15-13 in Rensselaer’s favor before it reeled off three straight points to take a game-high five-point lead. The Bombers won the fourth game, 25-17, after the Indians mishit a return into the net on match point.
Sophomore Jessie Ringen led the offense with 10 kills, going 33 of 35 in attacking. She added 17 digs, four blocks, was 15 of 17 serving with five aces and led the team with 23 of 26 serve receptions.
Sophomore Kaylee Tiede-Souza added nine kills on 25 of 30 attacks in one of her best games of the year. Junior Alexis Oliver was 13 of 14 attacking with five kills and had five blocks.
Morgan Van Meter, a sophomore, also had five blocks at the net.
Junior Lacie Lear had 14 digs and senior Alivia Lakin and sophomore Brittany Moore added 10 each. Lakin was a perfect 19 of 19 serving with two aces and junior setter Lauren Moore was 43 of 45 setting with 15 assists.
Sophomore Ellie Castle had a team-high 16 assists on 43 of 44 sets.
Andrean takes down KVHS
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley suffered a rare loss on Thursday night, dropping a 3-0 decision to a strong Andrean squad.
The loss dropped KV to 9-2 on the season and 2-1 in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.
The 59ers (8-7, 2-0 in the NCC) dumped the Kougars by 25-18, 25-17 and 25-23 scores.
Senior Kailee Webster had nine kills for KV and sophomore Alexis Broyles had three kills, two solo blocks and eight digs. Senior Courtney Sizemore had two aces and four kills and junior setter Mya Przybylski had 14 assists.
Kougars dominant vs. Hobart
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play with a 3-0 victory over visiting Hobart on Tuesday night.
The Kougars won by 25-12, 25-20 and 25-4 scores.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles had 18 kills for the winners. Sh added a solo block. Senior Kailee Webster had nine digs, eight kills and two aces and junior setter Mya Przybylski had six aces, 36 assists and a solo block.
Courtney Sizemore, a senior, had eight kills, seven digs and an ace. Junior Taylor Schultz had three kills and an ace, senior Kailee Tuesburg had eight digs and six receptions and freshman Lilly Toppen had three digs and two aces.