RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central rallied from a 1-0 deficit with a goal late in the second half to force a 1-1 tie with Hebron Thursday in girls’ soccer action.
The game featured a battle between goalies Hailey Michalak of Hebron and Abby Ahler of RCHS. The Hawks scored a breakaway goal against Ahler midway through the first half, but the sophomore tossed a shutout the rest of the way.
In the second half, the Bombers kept the ball on Hebron’s side of the field and blasted several shots at Michalak. It took a mistake by a Hawks defender to give Rensselaer its first goal.
A corner kick by senior Lexi Healey bounced high into teammate Isel Valencia’s path. The ball then bounced high inside the goalkeeper box where a Hebron player tried to deflect it with a header. Instead, the ball angled behind and past Michalak.
The Bombers (2-1-1) had chances at adding to their total but missed on a handful of shots inside the keeper box.
Ahler had eight saves to keep her team tied. Sophomore Taylor Jordan also recorded a save from the midfield position.
RCHS will play North White Saturday after the boys’ team takes on the Vikings at 10 a.m.