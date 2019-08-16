MOROCCO — The Rensselaer Central volleyball team traveled to North Newton Tuesday night to kick off the 2019 season with a scrimmage game against the host Spartans.
The match was played in the junior varsity gym.
New Bombers coach Denny Graf tinkered with the starting lineup, inserting many players from his roster as the night progressed. He is still in search of a set lineup due to graduation losses and injuries.
It is a bet that veterans Alivia Lakin — who is one of just two seniors on the squad — juniors Alexis Oliver and Lauren Moore and sophomore Jessie Ringen will be on the floor when the Bombers face Hebron on the road on Aug. 20.
Watch the Rensselaer Republican newspaper for our annual fall sports preview section which will touch on the Bombers' hopes for 2019.