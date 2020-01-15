RENSSELAER — No team in the Hoosier Conference fields a lineup as young as Twin Lakes.
The Indians start four freshmen and showcase eight on the varsity roster.
Besides being the youngest, the Indians also have one of the quickest teams in the league. But Rensselaer Central blanketed Twin Lakes’ ball-handlers with a suffocating defense Tuesday in a lopsided 56-39 conference victory at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Indians (8-10, 1-3 in the HC) were held without a field goal in the first quarter to fall behind 18-3 and could never recover. They did close the gap to 24-16 on freshman Hannah Hodgen’s 3-pointer with 7:14 to go in the third period.
But the Bombers (10-6, 2-1) responded with three straight baskets — two by senior Lexi Healey and another by sophomore Abby Ahler — to reclaim a double-digit lead. The Indians never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.
Twin Lakes struggled to defend Rensselaer senior forward Sydney VanMeter, who used her 5-foot-10 frame to knock down shots on the perimeter. She finished 6 of 15 from the floor and had a game-high 17 points with six rebounds.
Sophomore Jessie Ringen added 13 points, including eight in the first half. Healey and Ahler added 10 points each and sophomore guard Avree Cain had six rebounds.
Ringen and Cain had three assists and three steals apiece and Healey also had three steals.
The Indians got 16 points from freshman Evelyn Sharer, who hit 7 of 16 shots and added a game-high nine rebounds. Hodgen hit 5 of 7 shots, including all three of her 3-point attempts, to finish with 14 points.
Twin Lakes hit a collective 14 of 40 shots and committed 20 turnovers, with many of those coming in the halfcourt.
The Bombers hit 23 of 43 shots from the floor and held an opponent under 40 points for the fourth straight game.
Rensselaer Central 56, Twin Lakes 39
Score by quarters
Twin Lakes 03 10 12 14—39
Rensselaer 18 06 18 14—56
LADY INDIANS (39): Hannah Hodgen 5-7 1-2 14, Gabi Lane 0-3 0-0 0, Addi Ward 1-7 4-6 7, Evelyn Sharer 7-16 2-4 16, Kora Pass 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly Foster 1-3 0-0 2, Ariel Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Need 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-40 7-10 39.
LADY BOMBERS (56): Jessie Ringen 4-6 4-7 13, Lexi Healey 5-7 0-1 10, Avree Cain 1-4 2-2 4, Abby Ahler 5-6 0-2 10, Sydney VanMeter 6-15 3-5 17, Morgan VanMeter 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Redlin 1-1 0-0 2, Addy Koebcke 0-0 0-0 0, Kinzy Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzi Moore 0-0 0-1 0, Karly Kaufman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-43 9-18 56.
Three-Point Goals — Twin Lakes 4-14 (Hodgen 3, Ward), Rensselaer Central 3-6 (S. VanMeter 2, Ringen). Rebounds — Twin Lakes 20 (Sharer 9), Rensselaer Central 26 (Cain 6, S. VanMeter 6). Turnovers — Twin Lakes 20, Rensselaer Central 16.