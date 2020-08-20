RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley scored three goals out of the gate and added one more in the second half to collect a 4-1 victory in boys’ soccer action at Rensselaer Central Tuesday night.
The game was the opener for both teams.
Joel Gomez scored twice and Ty Niewoehner scored a goal in the first half, with Ben Herz collecting his first goal of the season in the second half. Rensselaer’s lone goal came from senior Lucas Dixon, who punched in a shot just 25 seconds before halftime.
KV kept the pressure on early and had nine shots on goal in the first half, with four finding the net.
Julian Colon assisted on two of KV’s goals and Colin Wheeler also had an assist. Winning goalkeeper Hayden Myers had seven saves and Matthew Brandenburg had 13 saves for the Bombers.
The young Bombers, who started two seniors, five sophomores and four juniors, tightened up the defense in the second half and had more scoring opportunities on offense. They were playing without senior goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau, a three-year starter.
Volleyball
Kougars lose 2020 opener
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team opened the season at home Tuesday, dropping three sets to Illiana Christian.
Illiana won by 25-5, 25-15 and 26-24 against coach Omar Vasquez’s squad.
Junior Alexis Broyles had eight kills and four solo blocks for KVHS and Taylor Schultz finished with seven blocks and an ace. Morgan Smith had a kill and seven assists and Lilly Toppen added an ace and seven assists.
Faith Mauger had a kill and three blocks.
Cross Country
Hokum Karem at KVHS
WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley cross country teams opened the 2020 campaign by hosting their annual Hokum Karem meet.
Athletes compete as two-runner teams in a relay and the two times are combined. In the boys’ A 4K race, Lucas Guerra of Highland had the best time of 13 minutes, 13.0 seconds, with Karina James of Lowell winning the A 4K girls’ race in 17:03.
In the boys’ B 4K race, Luke Bristol of Kankakee Valley finished in a top time of 15:48. Teammate Alden Cates finished sixth (17:18) and Xavier DeLa Paz Marino was seventh (18:19).
Caitlyn Williams of Lafayette Harrison was first in the girls’ B 4K race in 16:26 and Harrison’s Curtis Palmer was first in the boys’ 3K race in 13:55. Thomas Bolde of KV was second in 14:23.
Emma Wilson was first in the girls’ 2K race in 14:04, with teammate Jade McDonald fourth in 14:56 and Olivia Sheehy fifth in 14:59.
Girls Golf
Lady Bombers get first win
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ golf team won its dual meet opener, edging visiting Merrillville, 240-246, at Curtis Creek last Friday.
Senior Cami Geleott shot a 52 to lead the Bombers. Addison Hesson shot a 61 and Ashley Luzadder fired a 63. Olivia Taylor rounded out the scoring with a 64.