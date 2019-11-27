WOLCOTT — Kankakee Valley coach Bill Shepherd resorted to gauze, Band-Aids and ointment to nurse his team past a gutsy Tri-County squad Tuesday night in Wolcott.
Down three starters even before the Kougars tipped off against TC, Shepherd relied on two interior players and call-ups from the junior varsity to escape with a 51-47 season-opening win.
The Kougars saw their 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter sliced to a possession by the Cavaliers, who outscored KV, 27-19, in the second half to claw within two points with 42.5 seconds left in the game.
Senior Zach Gretencord’s steal and lay-in pulled the Cavaliers to within 49-47. TC then forced a turnover, but couldn’t convert when sophomore Logan Doty — who introduced himself to the home fans with 14 points and 12 rebounds in his first varsity start — missed a shot at the rim. Doty crumpled to the floor with leg cramps after the play and had to be helped to the bench where he watched the final seconds unfold.
“We expect a ton from Logan Doty,” coach TC coach Mark Gretencord said. “He’s only a sophomore. We are hard on him. He had some big points tonight and he missed some bunnies, but those will fall and that will make us that much better. He’s a big part of what we’re tying to do here at Tri-County.”
KV had chances at increasing their lead from the foul line in the final 20 seconds, but missed 4 of 6 free throws, including two by freshman Hayden Dase at the 10.5-second mark.
Sophomore Luke Andree did hit a free throw for a 50-47 lead, giving the Cavaliers hope to a tie. But junior Chase Stearns’ 3-point attempt with five seconds left hit the left side of the rim and KV controlled the rebound. Andree hit another foul shot for the final point.
“Tri-County’s going to give a great effort. That’s who they are,” Shepherd said. “They’re well coached, they adjust to what you do and they make you do different things. Our kids, our freshmen, sophomores and everybody we played tonight, what heart, what grit, what toughness they showed. There were times in the second quarter and down the stretch, I had four JV guys on the floor. Hey, let’s go. Time to play a ball game. It shows how deep we are. It shows when we get back to full boat, we’re going to be a handful.”
The Kougars hit just 4 of 11 free throws in the final period. Tri-County was 4 of 8, including two misses by Zach Gretencord with under eight seconds left that could have pulled his team to within a point. KV fouled Gretencord outside the 3-point arc before he could muscle up a 3-point try.
Tri-County junior guard Jaeden Johnson led all scorers with 20 points, hitting 8 of 16 shots from the floor. He added four steals.
“Jaeden’s lightning quick and he can get to the rim,” Gretencord said. “And he finishes at the rim, that’s the important thing. He’s our most experienced player. We’re going to rely a lot on him.”
The Kougars were without projected senior starters Gavin Herrema and Tyler Martin — both of whom violated KV’s athletic policy and must sit for four games — as well as junior guard Eli Carden. He and senior teammate Cole Cavinder banged heads during last week’s scrimmage against Griffith.
Both players needed stitches to close wounds and will be out until KV’s game with Rensselaer Central on Dec. 6.
The Kougars then lost starters Will Dyniewski, a 6-foot-4 senior center, and 6-4 sophomore Nick Mikash to fouls, forcing Shepherd to dig deeper into his bench as well as JV coach Brett Walther’s.
“We were behind the eight-ball to begin the night. That put us almost at checkmate,” Shepherd said laughing at the mixed metaphors.
“We need to control our big-guy fouls. When we’re at full strength, it won’t be as big of a deal because we’re long in a lot of spots. But our big guys have to play smart.”
Dyniewski led the Kougars with 10 points and added seven rebounds.
The Cavaliers trailed 33-20 at halftime after the Kougars outscored the hosts, 17-8, in the second period. KV hit 6 of 13 shots to just 3 of 11 for the Cavs.
Junior guard Riley Jordan had seven points in the second for KV, hitting two 3-pointers. His second trey gave his team a 29-19 lead with over a minute left in the second quarter.
“The first half was shaky and you can chalk it up to our inexperience,” coach Gretencord said. “We didn’t come in at halftime and yell and scream at them. We talked to about, hey, this can be corrected. I couldn’t be more pleased the effort my kids gave in that second half. Very please with our kids, who fought hard. We had guys who didn’t hit shots tonight that have been making them in practice. I have all the confidence in the world in them that they’re going to knock them down.”
But Tri-County opened the second half with an 8-0 run. Doty had four points and Johnson and Justin Cree added baskets to trim KV’s lead to 33-28 early in the period. The Kougars did push their lead back to 10 in the final quarter before TC answered with another scoring spurt that nearly led to a win.
Jordan and Andree had nine points each for KV, which also got eight points from both point guard Matt Caldwell and Mikash.
Shepherd said later he was proud of the players he had at his disposal Tuesday.
“It just shows how far the program is coming along,” he said. “We’re pretty deep. Our JV won by a lot and when they’re called to perform at the varsity level, they don’t seem too scared.
“This is a game the last two years we would have lost. At the end of practice and again out here tonight, we finish with ‘1, 2, 3. Together!’ If we didn’t work together tonight, we wouldn’t have won.”
The Cavaliers will travel to Rensselaer on Friday in what will be the Bombers’ season opener.
“Coach Pulver does a great job with his kids,” Gretencord said. “Those kids buy into his system he has over there. It’s going to be a battle on their home floor, so it will be a big challenge for us. We’ve got one under our belt, so hopefully the nerves are gone. Maybe they’ll have a few nerves, I don’t know, but Chad will have them ready.”