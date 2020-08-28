KOUTS — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team suffered its third straight loss Thursday night, falling in four games to host Kouts.
The Mustangs won by 25-12, 26-24, 22-25 and 25-7 scores.
RCHS had two key players sit out of the match, forcing coach Eric Van Meter to move players into new roles.
“Once we got rolling in the second set, they played extremely well until the fourth where they ran out of gas with the depleted bench,” he said.
Junior Jesse Ringen finished 15 of 16 serving with four aces and added two kills. Kaylee Tiede Souza, another junior, had three kills and three solo blocks.
Junior Morgan Van Meter added two blocks, junior Kenzie Moore was 11 of 13 serving with two aces and senior Macie Northcutt finished 12 of 13 serving with a pair of aces.
Kougars drop NCC match
LOWELL — The Kankakee Valley volleyball team opened the Northwest Crossroads Conference schedule with a 3-2 loss to host Lowell Thursday night at the Furnace.
The Red Devils (2-2, 1-0 in the NCC) won a back-and-forth battle by 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-27 and 25-9 scores, finally wearing down the Kougars in the fifth set.
Junior Alexis Broyles had 19 kills for the Kougars, who fall to 3-2 and 0-1 in the NCC. The loss snapped a three game winning streak for KVHS.
Elisa Carly had 23 assists, 15 digs, four aces and three kills and Marissa Howard added 12 serve receptions. Ava McKim had 14 digs, with Taylor Schultz contributing four kills and Abby Grandchamp five.
Prep Girls Golf
Kougars outlast Bombers
DeMOTTE — Addison Hesson shot a team-best 52 during Rensselaer Central’s visit to Sandy Pines Golf Club on Thursday.
The Lady Bombers dropped a 217-230 decision to Kankakee Valley, snapping a two-match win streak.
Cami Geleott shot a 56, Haley Graf carded a 60 and Olivia Taylor shot a 62 to round out the scoring.
RCHS returns to action Monday when it hosts North Newton at Curtis Creek. Tee time is 4:30 p.m.