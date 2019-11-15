KOUTS — Host Kouts used pressure and a balanced attack to hand Tri-County its second loss of the season Thursday by a 53-38 final.
The Mustangs (3-0) forced 29 turnovers, many of them coming in the first half when they built a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and 29-18 by halftime.
Senior Emma Michal led TC (0-2) with 13 points and four steals. She was 6 of 6 from the foul line and the Cavs finished 18 of 23 from the free throw line in the game.
Teammate Brynn Warren added 11 points and was 6 of 7 from the foul line. TC, however, hit just 9 of 41 shots from the floor, with Warren and Michal knocking down 3-pointers.
Autumn Ross had five rbounds and Warren added three steals.
The Cavaliers will host Attica in their home opener on Tuesday night.
Delphi’s quick start
sends Trojans to 2nd loss
DELPHI — Delphi opened its season with a 64-42 win over visiting West Central Thursday, jumping ahead 24-8 after the first period.
The Oracles had a 34-13 lead by halftime.
Haley Nelson was 8 of 11 from the floor for 18 points for Delphi and Jordyn Gasser added 13 points, eight steals and five assists. Lillie Smith had six steals.
The Oracles hit 24 of 31 free throws as a team.
From Tuesday
Valpo pulls ahead
of KV, wins by 20
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley struggled to get the ball up the floor against a quicker Valparaiso squad in dropping a 59-39 decision Tuesday.
The Kougars (2-2) committed 32 turnovers in the game and fell behind 30-15 at halftime. The Vikings (2-0) went ahead by as much as 23 points in the third period.
KV got a team-high nine points from senior Courtney Sizemore, with freshman Colby Sizemore contributing seven points and eight rebounds.
Courtney also had seven boards and hit 4 of 6 shots. As a team, the Kougars were held to 13 of 46 shooting for 28 percent, including 1 of 18 from 3-point range.
Senior Sam Martin had 14 rebounds and five steals and senior Karmen Nowak added six boards and three steals.
KV hosts Kouts Saturday night at the Kougar Den.