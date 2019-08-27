WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team played close in game one to host Kankakee Valley Tuesday night.
But the Kougars kicked it into another gear, winning 3-0 to improve to 7-1 on the season.
KV won by 25-21, 25-7 and 25-12 scores, getting 16 kills from sophomore Alexis Broyles. She added five solo blocks as Rensselaer (1-3) struggled to get the ball over the net.
Senior Kailee Webster added seven kills, eight digs and five aces for the winners and junior setter Mya Przybylski added 23 assists, five digs and two aces. Courtney Sizemore, a senior, had seven kills, 10 digs and two aces and freshman Lilly Toppen added 10 digs. Senior Kailee Tuesburg had 10 digs and junior Taylor Schultz had two solo blocks.
For the Bombers, sophomore Jessie Ringen was 8 of 8 attacking with three kills and junior Alexis Oliver added three kills. Sophomore Kaylee Tiede-Souza had two kills on 12 of 15 attacks.
Ringen was also 9 of 10 serving with two aces with 12 digs and junior setter Lauren Moore was 27 of 31 setting with an assist. Sophomore Ellie Castle had two assists on 9 of 12 setting.
Junior Lacie Lear finished with 11 digs and senior Alivia Lakin had three aces on 7 of 10 serving. Sophomore McKenna Kingman had three blocks and Tiede-Souza, Oliver and sophomore Morgan VanMeter had two each.