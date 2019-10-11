VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley couldn’t match Crown Point’s foot speed and physical play in falling 6-1 in the first round of the Valparaiso Class 3A boys’ soccer sectional on Tuesday night.
The Kougars, who finished 8-6-2 in coach David Walstra’s first season, actually forced a tie against the No. 5 ranked Bulldogs (14-3-0), with Joel Gomez scoring a goal early in the first half for a 1-1 tie.
But the Bulldogs would score five unanswered goals before the end of the first half to take control.
The Kougars managed to hold Crown Point scoreless in the second half. Nikola Babac had two goals for the winners and four other players scored a goal each.
Goalkeepers Sam Brewer and Jared Hecimovich combined for three saves.
Crown Point would go on to lose to Chesterton by a 4-0 score to end the season. Chesterton, ranked No. 3 in the state, owns a 16-0-2 mark and will face Merrillville for Saturday’s Valpo Sectional title.