The girls’ basketball sectional tournaments begin in less than four weeks and at least one local team will have an opportunity at a title.
Kankakee Valley, which owns a 11-5 record, will be a favorite to win the Hanover Central Class 3A tournament in February. Only unbeaten Knox, which owns a 50-45 win over the Kougars, has a better opportunity at picking up a third straight 3A championship.
The Kougars will also be looking for a third straight championship, winning back-to-back 4A titles in 2018 and 2019.
Other title hopefuls include Rensselaer Central and Covenant Christian of DeMotte, but both face difficult paths in eight-team sectionals.
Here is a look at how the first portion of the season went for area teams:
Rensselaer Central, 7-6
(1-1 vs. sectional field)
Signature Win: 28-27 win vs. Winamac (10-6) on Dec. 5
The Bombers will likely be labeled a darkhorse to win a Class 2A title at Hebron this winter. They are one of four teams with winning records, with Westville (13-2) and North Judson (12-2, 3-0 vs. the field) owning the best marks. Westville, however, might be the fifth best team in the tournament, with North Judson, South Central, RCHS and Winamac nudging ahead. The Jays are the strong favorites here and already own wins over RCHS, Hebron and South Central, though the Satellites played within a possession (40-38) in a tough loss. Putting points on the board will be Rensselaer’s biggest task. The Bombers average 45 points per game but hold opponents to 40 per outing, so defense will give them a chance in close finishes. RCHS’s top players include senior Sydney VanMeter and sophomore Jessie Ringen, with coach Wes Radtke also blessed with a talented sophomore group.
Kankakee Valley, 11-5 (1-1 vs. field)
Signature Win: 46-34 vs. Morgan Township (13-2) on Dec. 7.
The Kougars enter the tournament at Knox with the field’s best starting five, especially since freshman Lilly Toppen has grown into a scoring threat from the outside. She is surrounded by a senior group that includes Sam Martin, Karmen Nowak and Courtney Sizemore — all capable of double figures on some nights — and athletic sophomore Taylor Schoonveld. Coach Doug Nelson also has depth, though it is young. The Kougars are easily the second-best team overall and would relish another shot at Knox on the Redskins’ home floor. Hanover Central, which lost by 14 to the Kougars, is the tournament’s darkhorse pick.
Covenant Christian, 14-1
(1-1 vs. field)
Signature Win: 59-49 win at Washington Township (8-6)
on Nov. 23.
The Knights are off to their best start in school history, with the lone loss coming against a solid Kouts team in November. Covenant lost that game by a 55-26 final in its worst performance of the season, but might get a chance to redeem itself should it be matched with the Fillies at the Class A Morgan Township Sectional in early February. Despite their gaudy record, the Knights might be the third best team in the tournament behind both Morgan and Kouts. A favorable schedule has allowed Covenant to build momentum under first-year coach Tim Zylstra, whose daughter Hope is one of the team’s stars. Skylar Bos, a long, lean 5-foot-9 freshman, is the team’s best player and continues to get better with each outing. She is also surrounded by several veterans, including Zylstra and senior Leanna Buiter. As it stands right now, the Knights would have to be considered a darkhorse to claim the program’s first sectional.
Tri-County, 3-9 (2-2 vs. field)
Signature Win: 53-48 vs.
Frontier (6-8) on Dec. 12.
An inconsistent offense has hampered the Cavaliers this season, with senior perimeter scorer Emma Michal the only player to hit double figures in many of her team’s games. She is surrounded by a young but talented group, including junior Myah Alberts, who has become an inside force on both ends of the floor for coach Missi Tyler. Pencil the Cavs into the No. 3 spot at the Pioneer Sectional behind North White and the host Panthers, who are enjoying a renaissance at 11-2, with one of those losses coming to the Vikings. A favorable draw in this six-team sectional could put TC in position to reach the championship.
North Newton, 5-7 (1-1 vs. field)
Signature Win: 53-49 vs. Illiana Christian (6-13) on Dec. 20.
The Spartans have a chance at a second straight double-digit win season based on what lies ahead for them. Currently on a four-game win streak, they have an opportunity to push it to eight with games against four teams with a combined 14 wins. They end the season with a tough stretch, but should help them better prepare for what they will face in a power-laden sectional at Hebron. Senior Jamie Will and junior guard Mackendzie Dresbaugh fuel the offense for first-year coach and former Spartans standout Jenny Spillers.
South Newton, 2-12 (0-2 vs. field)
Signature Win: 48-39 at Donovan, Illinois (4-7) on Dec. 17.
The Rebels lost all five starters from a year ago, so a down year was expected. On most nights, coach Josef Keller has three sophomores and two freshmen on the floor at one time, which has led to some growing pains. Poor offensive execution has been the team’s downfall (27.7 ppg.) as South Newton looks to grow further with a veteran team in 2020-21.
West Central, 3-12 (0-3 vs. field)
Signature Win: 49-35 vs.
Tri-County on Dec. 19.
The Trojans have been competitive with many of their foes this winter, but don’t have the personnel to match Culver Sectional favorite Oregon-Davis, which owns a 10-3 mark. West Central has played better on the defensive end of late, but the only consistent offensive weapon is junior guard Tori Culp, who is one of the area leaders in 3-point baskets made. The Trojans’ best players are juniors, so they should grow from this season and become even more competitive in 2021.