DeMOTTE — Even short-handed, Covenant Christian had little trouble getting by 1-14 Wheeler Tuesday night in DeMotte.
The Knights, who are playing without senior Cade Walstra after he broke the wrist of his non-shooting hand (left) last week at LaCrosse, got 24 points from senior leader Ben Lins, who hit 12 of 19 shots from the floor.
He added 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Classmate Danny Bultema had 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, with six rebounds and two assists and junior guard Isaac Alblas had nine points, five steals and four assists.
Jacob Miller added nine boards.
The Knights (11-7) took a 23-10 lead by halftime and scored 25 points in the third to storm ahead 48-20.
Delphi eases past Cavaliers
DELPHI — Delphi used a strong second half to pull away from Tri-County in prep boys’ basketball action Tuesday night.
The Oracles led just 33-26 at halftime, but used a 23-7 run in the third period to stake themselves to a 56-33 lead in a 64-39 victory.
Zach Townsend led three Oracles in double figures with 14 points. He added three steals.
Jordan Roth had 13 points with five assists, Peyton Roth had 11 points with five rebounds and four assists and Jaden Roth had eight boards. Elijah Hudson had nine assists for the Oracles, who improve to 9-10.
Tri-County falls to 4-15 on the season.
Jays’ fast start leads to win
NORTH JUDSON — Host North Judson took a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 68-24 romp of West Central Tuesday.
The loss keeps the Trojans winless at 0-18 with two weeks to go. Judson, which improves to 9-9, led 38-12 at halftime and 50-19 after three periods.