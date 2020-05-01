WHEATFIELD — Long-time Kankakee Valley football and basketball public address announcer Mike Coffer was due to be honored at the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) banquet in Indianapolis recently.
Each year, the IIAAA honors one person from each district in the state for their service in the area of athletics. Coffer had been selected to be the recipient of the District 1 award, but due to social distancing and the cancellation of the conference, he was not able to be called up in front of all the athletic directors in the state and get the proper recognition he deserves.
Coffer, co-owner of Propect Auto Supply in DeMotte, has been an announcer for high school football games, boys’ basketball games, Pop Warner games and Powder Puff games. He has even introduced wedding parties at several former player’s weddings.
Coffer has been announcing for Kankakee Valley for 28 years.
“I was actually volunteered by my daughter Mandy,” said Coffer. “She was a sophomore cheerleader and her cheer coach asked if anyone knew someone who could announce for a pep session and here I am.”
Coffer is not alone in the booth, however. His wife Deb can usually be found by his side, calling out player’s names and numbers as she acts as another set of eyes.
When the award was first announced, KV athletic director John Gray joked that Mike would need to share the award with his wife since she has been there right by his side for the entire time. The Coffers have three children and eight grandchildren with another due in June.
Always willing to help when needed, Coffer has also been a middle school girls’ basketball coach and coached both baseball and softball Little League teams. In 2001, Coffer helped coach a youth softball team to an appearance in the state tournament.
He is also active in his church and has held various leadership positions there.
Coffer joins fellow KV recipients Bob Tillema, who was honored with the same award in 2015, and Greg Oliver, who received it in 2017.