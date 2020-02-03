CROWN POINT — The young but talented Kankakee Valley wrestling team advanced seven grapplers from the Crown Point Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Advancing to next Saturday’s regional, which will also be held at Crown Point, will be Caleb Solomey, Cole Solomey, Tyler Tillema, Caleb Swallow, Aiden Sneed, Jason Celorio, and J.D. Jonkman.
Three of the Kougars made it to the final spotlight contests, but all three were defeated by the eventual medal winner to fall to second place. Aiden Sneed, at 170 pounds, lost a narrow 5-3 decision to Abel Verbeek of Lowell.
In the 182-pound class, Jason Celorio dropped a 19-6 major decision to Lowell’s Hunter Rohweder. J.D. Jonkman lost by pin to Lake Central’s Eddie Alonso in the 220-pound weight class.
Taking third place in their respective weight divisions were Caleb Solomey at 113 pounds, Cole Solomey at 120 pounds and Tyler Tillema at 145 pounds. Caleb Swallow finished fourth overall in the 152-pound class.
The top four finishers in each division qualify to move on to the regional competition as 32 sectionals become 16 regionals.
Also competing in the sectional meet were Grant DeYoung, Henry Hase, Nolan Gronkiewicz and Zachary Dodson. The Kougars did not have competitors in either the lightest or the heaviest divisions at 106 pounds and 285-plus pounds.
As far as team scores, Kankakee Valley finished fourth overall with 159 total points. The Kougars fell in behind host Crown Point, (first with 278 points), Lake Central (second with 239), and Lowell (third with 174).
Hanover Central was fifth, followed by Wheeler, Hebron and Boone Grove.