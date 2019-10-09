LOWELL — Lowell earned some payback against rival Kankakee Valley Tuesday in the first round of the Class 2A Hanover Central girls’ soccer sectional.
The Red Devils (8-7-0) scored on a penalty kick in the second half to avenge a regular season loss to the Kougars, who fall out of the tournament with an 8-7-1 mark.
The Red Devils advance to Thursday’s semifinal round where they will face West Lafayette (8-7-2) at 5 p.m. in Cedar Lake. Those Red Devils rolled over sectional host Hanover Central, 7-0, to advance.
Thursday’s other semifinal features Twin Lakes against Benton Central at 7 p.m.
Lowell lost by a 2-0 final to KVHS on Sept. 3, but kept the Kougars off the scoreboard Tuesday.
Covenant Christian advances
DeMOTTE — Tournament favorite Covenant Christian advanced to the semifinals of the Class A Covenant Christian girls’ soccer sectional with an 8-0 rout of Morgan Township Tuesday night.
The Knights (8-4-3) advance to face Kouts on Thursday at 5 p.m. in DeMotte. The Mustangs (6-3-0) ousted Westville, 4-0, in Tuesday’s other first-round contest.
Washington Township and Marquette Catholic will square off in Thursday’s other semifinal at 7 p.m.
The Knights beat Kouts, 5-1, in their first match of the season in August. Covenant came into the tournament with a 5-0 mark against the sectional field, outscoring the opposition, 31-2.