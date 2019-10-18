WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Kougars easily manhandled the visiting Munster Mustangs on Friday night in the final game of the regular season.
The Kats, or more specifically Nathan Swafford, cruised to an easy 42-0 victory.
Swafford had five rushing touchdowns in the game, all before halftime, and Chace Uylaki added a sixth on a pass from Eli Carden, also before halftime. Swafford got the Kougars going early with a 55-yard TD run shortly after Carden intercepted the ball on Munster’s first play from scrimmage.
In fact, Munster had a hard time hanging onto the ball all night, fumbling several times and throwing two interceptions. The second pick was made by Caleb Swallow. KV frequently turned that into great field position followed by yet another TD run by Swafford.
The Kougars defense functioned phenomenally, shutting down the Mustangs game, holding them to just four first downs. The hits were hard and usually made behind the line of scrimmage.
For the first time in a varsity game, KV utilized the new running clock rule and played mostly their JV and freshmen in the second half. In that half, sophomore Jack Lamka took over for Swafford and ran the ball on nearly every play.
Swafford would end the night with 22 carries and 170 yards, all in the first half. Lamka had 21 carries for 75 yards.