NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central coach Wes Radtke is anxious to see how his team performs when everyone is healthy.
Until then, he will likely endure painful losses like the one the Bombers experienced at North Judson Saturday night.
With sophomore Jessie Ringen — the team’s No. 2 scorer coming into the season — relegated to the bench with an ankle sprain, No. 1 scorer Sydney VanMeter, a senior, still testing a knee that has been surgically repaired and sophomore Morgan VanMeter nursing a back injury that may take some time to heal, the Bombers (1-1) still had hopes of being competitive against the state’s No. 2 ranked Class 2A squad.
And for the first eight minutes, they did just that, trailing by a 9-7 score after the first period. But poor shooting (2 of 10 in the first quarter, 1 of 7 in the second) and foul trouble caught up with the Bombers, who were outscored 20-3 in the second quarter to fall behind 29-10.
The Jays (2-0) would go on to roll RCHS by a 65-28 final in a meeting of sectional foes. The principle player in the rout was junior Lilly Frasure, but she was assisted mightily by teammates Abby Chambers, whose 3-point basket highlighted a 13-1 run by the Jays, and Jordyn Dusek, who had five points in the second.
Frasure had just three points in the period, but her teammates combined for 17. The Bombers, meanwhile, got a lay-up from sophomore Kaylee Tiede-Souza late in the first half and a free throw from senior Lexi Healey.
Healey was given the assignment to slow Frasure, the Jays’ all-state guard, and performed admirably. Frasure had just eight points in the first half, but contributed in other areas to help her team extend its lead.
Healey was called for two fouls in the first quarter and another in the second to send her to the bench. Point guard Avree Cain, a sophomore, also played with foul trouble, collecting three before the end of the first half.
Radtke threw a handful of bodies at the playmaking Frasure, who finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 11 steals and seven assists. Dusek added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Chambers had 10 points.
The Jays hit eight 3-pointers in the contest, including five in the fourth period when the game was well out of the Bombers’ reach.
Sydney VanMeter led the Bombers with eight points and added four rebounds. She scored all eight of her points in the second half, missing on her first eight shots before nailing a 3-pointer in the third quarter.
She continues to build strength in the knee and made some progress Saturday despite hitting just 2 of 13 shots.
As a team, the Bombers made just 8 of 34 shots from the floor and hit 10 of 20 free throws. They were 2 of 14 from 3-point range.
The Jays were 23 of 51 from the floor after a 2 of 8 start. They hit 7 of their 12 shots in the pivotal second period.
Judson, which travels to Hebron on Thursday and Portage on Saturday, was 8 of 17 from 3-point range.
The Portage game will test the Jays, who won by 24 points (58-34) in last year’s meeting with the Indians. Portage is off to a 2-0 start and picked up a double-digit win (71-52) over Oregon-Davis on Saturday.
Rensselaer plays at Hanover Central (1-0) on Tuesday and will have its home opener on Saturday against Knox (2-0).