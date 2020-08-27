RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley carved up Rensselaer Central with size and precision during the county rivals’ yearly meeting in volleyball Tuesday night in Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Kougars dominated the net in recording 25-7, 25-9 and 25-12 scores. The Bombers did draw close in the third game, forcing a 7-7 tie. But KVHS (3-1) scored seven straight points to storm ahead.
Junior Alexis Broyles had 19 kills at the net for KV. She added six digs and two service aces.
Taylor Schultz and Abby Grandchamp had three kills each and Ava McKim had a team-high 13 digs with nine serve receptions. Schultz also had two aces and Marissa Howard had four aces, 12 digs and five serve receptions.
Elisa Carly had four kills and 23 assists.
Prep Volleyball
Boone edge Bombers, 3-1
RENSSELAER — On Monday night, the Rensselaer Central volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Boone Grove on Senior Night.
Prior to the game, the RCHS athletic department honored the squad’s seven seniors, including Alexis Oliver, Brittney Moore, Lacie Lear, Karly Kaufman, Lauren Moore, Macie Northcutt and Secoya Rosales.
The Wolves won by 25-23, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-23 scores in a highly entertaining match.
“Unfortunately, several unforced errors in timely situations cost us the victory,” said Bombers coach Eric Van Meter.
Junior Jessie Ringen led RCHS in attacking with six kills and Oliver added four. Lear was 16 of 16 serving with six aces and Kenzie Moore had two aces on 16 of 17 serves.
Morgan Van Meter had three solo blocks and 10 assists and Kaylee Tiede-Souza had two solos and five assists.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers blank rival Covenant
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central punched in three second-half goals to snap a 0-0 tie in blanking host Covenant Christian, 3-0, on Tuesday night in Rensselaer.
The Bombers (2-1) got off to an aggressive start, but were turned away by the Knights, who lost for the second time in three games.
It wasn’t until early in the second half when the Bombers broke the scoreless tie, with Juan Valencia sending a diagonal pass to teammate Dalton Henry, who punted the ball into the net past Knights senior goalkeeper Kaleb Aukema.
The Bombers kept up the pressure through most of the second half, with senior Luke Dixon cementing the win with a pair of goals. That gives him six on the season.
Turning in solid defensive work were Drew Cain, Wrigley Porter and Ivan Herrera. Sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Brandenburg, making just his third start, had five saves.
Aukema had six saves for the Knights.
The Bombers entertain North White on Senior Day on Saturday. The girls’ team will play at 10 a.m., with the boys’ team to follow at 12 p.m.
Kougars settle for 3rd tie
MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team settled for its third tie in as many games Wednesday night, locking horns with Twin Lakes to a 1-1 finish.
Again, the Kougars had to play from behind in the second half when Riley Potoski of the Indians took a pass from Shane Fentress and slipped a shot past KV goalkeeper Hayden Myers.
But KV answered back a few minutes later, with Julian Colon putting a pass in front of the net for teammate Ben Herz, who calmly scored the goal to tie the game.
KV would have a number of chances late in the game, including a breakaway from Herz in the final seconds, but couldn’t convert.
Myers had seven saves for the Kougars, who are 2-0-3. Gage Anderson had four saves for the Indians, who were coming off an emotional loss to North White in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on Tuesday night.
Scheduling News
• The annual Rensselaer Central Cross Country Invitational, scheduled for Sept. 12, has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. The event usually draws nearly 20 teams at the middle school and high school levels, but guidelines limit the number of competitors and fans.
• The start time of the Lafayette Harrison Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 5 has ben changed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater.
• A time change was also announced for the Bombers’ volleyball match with Twin Lakes. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.
• Two sixth-grade volleyball matches have been canceled with North White, including at home on Sept. 21 and at North White on Sept. 28.
• The sixth-grade’s volleyball match at Delphi, set for Sept. 24, will now be held Oct. 5.
• RCHS’s boys’ soccer match with Lowell will feature a format change. One-half of a junior varsity match will begin at 10 a.m., with a full varsity match to follow.