Jasper County Arrest Log
October 11-15
Sam Bowen, 49, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforcement.
Lashonda Lee Harris, 41, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Stephan M. Julien, 37, was arrested by the arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
David Lee Pitts, 57, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Amanda Augustina Seegers, 34, was arrested and held.
Kelly Renee Urbano, 28, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Noble Gene Uylaki, 19, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Jackie Lynn Woynarowski, 44, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.