RICHMOND — Former Bomber Jackson Hughes scored a combined 48 points in Zionsville’s four tournament games to earn an all-tournament nod last weekend at Richmond.
The 6-foot-3 senior, who is the second-leading scorer for the Eagles (6-4) at 11.5 points per game, had a team-high 21 points in Zionsville’s 75-72 win over Indianapolis Cathedral in the second round of the 10-team Bob Wetting Memorial Tournament at Richmond’s Tiernan Center.
He added eight points in the Eagles’ first-round 84-32 rout of Irvington Prep Academy, six points in his team’s 40-38 win over Richmond in a semifinal and 13 points in Zionsville’s 59-38 loss to Class 4A No. 1 ranked Bloomington South in the final.
He was joined on the all-tournament team by senior teammate Anthony Scales, who had 28 points against Cathedral and a combined 23 points against Richmond and Bloomington South. Scales is Zionsville’s top offensive player, averaging 14.5 ppg. in 10 starts.