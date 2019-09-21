WOLCOTT — The helmet stays in Wolcott.
For three years, since the teams began their current series, Tri-County and South Newton have played for a helmet trophy — split down the middle, one side is South Newton colors, the other Tri-County.
The Cavaliers haven’t had the most successful of seasons — one year after going 7-4, the team lost nine seniors and matched its 2018 loss total over the season’s first month. But on homecoming night, when senior lineman Keahi Zussman directed the band at halftime in not only his football jersey, but a sash that read ‘Homecoming King’ and a crown, he left the field knowing the helmet never left his team’s possession for four consecutive seasons after the Cavaliers beat the Rebels, 42-20.
Yet knowing where the team has been — it hasn’t had a losing varsity record in the Class of 2020’s first three seasons playing the sport — leveled Zussman’s feelings a bit.
“This one doesn’t matter anymore. We’ve got Heritage next week,” he said seconds after the team broke its huddle. Asked if he’d take even a few seconds to celebrate, he shook his head ‘no’ slowly, but smiled slightly.
“It’s fun and all, getting the win, but we have to look forward to next week,” he added. “We have to fix a lot of mistakes we had on the field today.”
Friday’s game served as the first win in head coach Mark Gretencord’s rookie year at the helm, and the first Midwest Conference victory for him and the team. He quickly downplayed the victory as a milestone.
“That doesn’t really do anything for me, honestly. It’s for the kids, and I’m happy for the kids,” he said. “I’m happy we were able to get that homecoming win, and it’s a conference win and it’s a rivalry win.”
Tri-County (1-4, 1-2 Midwest Conference) sprinted out to a 22-6 lead after the opening quarter, but the lead was whittled to 28-20 at halftime. Then, the Cavaliers defense stepped up with a second-half shutout. After allowing more than 200 yards in the first half, Tri-County yielded fewer than 80 in the second half.
South Newton went 0 for 4 on fourth down, with one punt, in the game’s final 24 minutes.
“I’m proud of our kids and their resiliency,” Gretencord said. “That first half did not go well defensively, either, and then our kids really came back and we made adjustments and shut them out in the second half.”
Added sophomore quarterback Korbin Lawson, “It was time for us to win. Came out, got the job done in the second half that needed to be done.”
Lawson twice took a knee with less than a minute remaining to cement a night in which he threw for 70 yards and a touchdown — an 11-yard completion to J.P. Schmerhorn that gave the home team a 6-0 lead halfway through the opening quarter — and ran for 133 yards on 11 carries. Lawson added two rushing scores, closing with a 31-yard touchdown rumble that pushed the hosts’ lead to 34-20 late in the fourth quarter. He also connected with Xavier Cantrell for the 2-point conversion, and then converted another 2-point score to Spencer Powell after the Cavaliers’ final score.
That touchdown was a 37-yard run by Logan Schneidt, who amassed 173 rush yards and two scores. Schneidt’s first was a 5-yard plunge that put Tri-County up by 22 at 28-6 with nine minutes left in the second quarter.
“I say helmet stays another year. Another year to work hard, another year to look forward to,” Schneidt said. “We’re just glad to have the whole team step up. Even though we’re a small team, we’re strong and can be there for each other.”
The massive lead did not last long. Aided by two fumble recoveries, the Rebels (0-5, 0-4) pulled within 28-20 when Kayden Cruz scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in the span of seven minutes.
Tri-County attemped to respond to Cruz’s second score, running a two-minute drill down to the Rebels’ 5-yard line before a penalty and missed pass at the buzzer derailed the drive. However, the Cavaliers regained form and pitched the second-half shutout.
“The biggest thing (about) this week is that we didn’t let (the losing) get to us. The other weeks, we did,” Zussman said. “This week was definitely our best week of practice, no doubt.”
It showed, according to Lawson.
“We talked about excuses — ‘I got blocked,’ ‘They held,’ ‘I didn’t see him’ or anything like that,” he said, “We just come out and do our jobs and don’t worry about what other people say. Do what we need to do and get it done.”