VALPARAISO — It’s been four weeks since Rensselaer Central senior quarterback Eli Hickman took snaps in a football game.
You wouldn’t know it to watch his performance in Friday’s 48-6 romp of Wheeler in the first round of the Class 2A Sectional 33 opener.
Hickman completed 3 of 4 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown and added two touchdown runs — all coming in the first half — as the Bombers (8-2) built a 28-6 first-quarter lead. They led 42-6 at halftime, forcing officials to resume with a running clock in the second half.
Wheeler (4-6) did open the game with a nine-play, 63-yard scoring drive, with freshman Trey Gibson finding a seam in Rensselaer’s defense for a 6-0 lead.
“That was very surprising,” said senior defensive lineman Jacob Grow of Wheeler’s fast start. ”We didn’t expect that. But we’ve battled with the adversity, came back and shut them down the rest of the game. It just shows what kind of team we are.”
But the Bombers would score 48 unanswered points over the game’s final 40 minutes.
The Bearcats knew they were in for a long night when Hickman, who broke a bone in his non-throwing hand four weeks ago at West Lafayette, completed a 36-yard pass to Kelton Hesson on Rensselaer’s first offensive play of the game. That led to a three-play, 66-yard scoring drive that culminated with a 14-yard TD run by Hickman.
Hickman then booted the extra point to give his team the lead for good at 7-6.
Hickman said he discussed passing on his first play back only after seeing how Wheeler would line up.
“We really didn’t talk about it until about 30 minutes before the game,” he said.” They’re in a six-man look, they’re trying to stop the run like everybody else does. We said if they’re in a six-man, they’re going to come downhill so we decided to throw the first play.”
Bombers coach Chris Meeks said the pass was a good way to welcome Hickman back to the starting lineup.
“He’s a senior. He’s got a lot of experience under his belt. He’s been itching to go,” Meeks said. ”He’s been practicing very well, so we thought tonight was the right time to bring him out. It was nice to have him back. Tate did a great job when he was in there, but Eli has a lot of experience he brings to the table and I thought he played very, very well tonight.”
Rensselaer’s defense accounted for the next score, with senior defensive back Noah Bierma stepping in front of a Bryce Catherman toss for a pick-six. He returned the interception 42 yards to give the Bombers a 14-6 lead.
Another interception on Wheeler’s next possession by Hesson paved the way for a five-play, 68-yard scoring drive by the Bombers. This time, Hickman hit Bierma on a nine-yard pass over the middle for the Bombers’ third score and a 21-6 lead.
Kelton Hesson’s 70-yard run at the end of the first quarter gave the Bombers a 28-6 lead and Hickman and Bierma added scoring runs of 5 ad 8 yards, respectively, in the second quarter for a 42-6 lead by halftime.
Hickman’s touchdown came on Rensselaer’s longest scoring drive of the night. It capped an 11-play, 74-yard drive that featured a 37-yard pass play from Hickman to Hesson on a third-and-long.
The game’s final score came in the third period when Hesson added a TD run of his own from four yards out.
“We kept the pedal to the floor,” Hickman said. “We didn’t panic when they scored early. We just reminded ourselves, just breathe. We’re going to get our points.”
The Bombers managed 401 yards of offense, including 300 rushing yards on 43 plays. Hesson had 104 yards on just seven carries with two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 62 yards.
Once again, players and coaches heaped praise on Rensselaer’s maturing offensive line.
“We knew they were going to get low on us like Tipton did against us last game,” Grow said. “They were submarining us the whole time, so we knew if we stay low and stay on our blocks, we’d move them back and win the line of scrimmage the whole night.”
Wheeler, meanwhile, had just 66 total yards, including eight yards passing. Catherman was 2 of 11 through the air for nine yards. He was intercepted twice.
“It’s hard to take a JV offense and have them emulate the offense we saw tonight from Wheeler,” Meeks said. “That’s a tough offense to defend. The leveraging, the resets, all those different things. It took us a series to adapt. If we can hold teams to six points in the tournament and it takes a few plays to adjust and adapt, we can live with that. After that our defense was lights out. I thought we did a good job of defending the long ball. I thought we settled in and got pad levels down at the line of scrimmage after that first series and the defense got us the ball back several times and the offense was able to capitalize it.”
The victory propels the Bombers into next week’s second round contest with rival North Newton. The Spartans (7-2) will bring a five-game win streak into the No. 1 match-up at RCHS.
Other Sectional 33 finals from Friday included Boone Grove’s 44-7 dominance of Whiting and Andrean’s 41-0 shutout of Bowman Academy. Boone Grove (10-0) will travel to Andrean (6-3) next week.