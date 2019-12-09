RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central baseball standout Eli Hickman is ready to immerse himself in Concordia University’s success in 2021.
The 2019 Rensselaer Republican Player of the Year, Hickman, a three-year varsity starter for Bombers coach Matt Stevens, announced recently that he will attend the Division III school to play baseball in 2020-21.
Located in River Forest, Illinois, Concordia University panders to 5,000 students and features 18 athletic teams. It’s baseball team has enjoyed great success over the past four seasons, winning 150 games with two appearances in the Division III College World Series.
Last year, Concordia fell just short of a third straight World Series appearance, finishing 42-10, including a 21-1 mark in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference.
The Cougars, who have won four straight regular season conference titles, ran off a string of 24 straight wins from March 2 to April 18 to set a new school record.
Hickman, who enjoyed making trips to the Saint Joseph’s College campus to watch the baseball team in his youth, should be able to share stories about SJC with Concordia coach Kolin Conner, a former catcher for the Pumas, and assistant DJ Eckert, who pitched at Saint Joe.
Both Conner and Eckert served as assistants to former Pumas coach Rick O’Dette before finding work elsewhere when the SJC campus shut down in 2017.
“I took my visit in August and I really liked it,” Hickman said. “It reminded me a lot of Saint Joe. I just thought it was the best option for me.”
Hickman will have to make one concession: He will be wearing Cougar apparel during the length of his college career.
“Different spelling,” he said. “There’s no ‘K’ in front of it, so we’re good.”
Hickman plans on majoring in either exercise science or business management. He’s leaning towards exercise science with hops of becoming a physical therapist or athletic trainer.
Located 10 miles west of Chicago, Concordia’s campus takes up a city block in River Forest and the school is connected to Chicago via the L train system.
“The facilities are nice. Their weight room is nice,” Hickman said. “The kids there told me it’s the best game field in the conference. It’s very impressive. They put a lot of work and money into it.”
Coach Conner and his staff discussed using Hickman as an outfielder and a top-of-the-order type player. How soon he cracks the Concordia lineup will depend on his work ethic. He has earned a reputation as one of the hardest working athletes at RCHS.
“They said I would play right away if I work hard,” he said. “I just need to keep progressing and work as hard as I can to find the field.”
Hickman was the area’s top player last year, hitting a robust .470, which represents a career high. He had 31 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, and had a career-high four home runs with 23 RBIs.
The team’s lead-off hitter, Hickman was also the team’s top run producer.
With his decision now cemented, Hickman is ready to attack his final season with the Bombers.
“My goal is to hit .500,” he said. “And not many any errors in the field. As a team, I want to get us to .500 because I’ve finished .500 once in my high school career. And win a sectional. That’s the biggest goal.”