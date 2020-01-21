RUSSIAVILLE — Rensselaer Central had a strong showing at Saturday’s Hoosier Conference Meet, finishing second in the team race and returning home with two individual titles.
Senior Eli Hickman won four matches to earn the 138-pound title, while teammate Kyle Carter, a sophomore, won at 145 pounds with a 4-0 record.
Runner-up finishers included freshman Cohen Craig at 113 punds, sophomore Lakin Webb at 126, senior Coby Johns at 132 and senior Pierce Taylor at 195.
Western defended its team title at home with 225.5 points. RCHS was second with 187.5, followed by Hamilton Heights (143), Twin Lakes (124), Lafayette Central Catholic (113.5), West Lafayette (102.5), Benton Central (93), Northwestern (92), Lewis Cass (61.5) and Tipton (55).
The Bombers trailed Western by 11 points heading into the medal round, but the Panthers had eight wrestlers in the championship round.
RCHS did place in 13 of the 14 weight classes.
The Bombers will close their regular season with a dual meet at Lafayette Harrison in Thursday night.