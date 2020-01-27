RENSSELAER — Perhaps one of the most impactful players in Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer history is ready to lend a hand at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville next fall.
Bombers senior Lexi Healey, who played four years at the varsity level for RCHS, signed to play for coach Emily Ryan’s Pioneers next season.
Healey, the daughter of Chad and Chris Healey of Rensselaer, narrowed her choice to UW-P and Wilmington College in Ohio.
“I went and visited the campus and liked it, then I went to camp there over the summer,” Healey said. “She (Ryan) watched one of our sectional games (at Boone Grove). She said she liked how I played and said she would be offering me a roster spot for 2020.”
A mid-fielder for the Bombers, Healey helped keep the ball out of her team’s end of the field, setting up scoring opportunities at every turn.
Her impact was felt when she wasn’t on the field as she was during the final stages of the 2018 season due to a concussion. The team was unable to adjust and dropped a handful of close games near the end of the season.
As a sophomore in 2017, Healey had a team-high 20 steals with two goals and three assists in 15 games. She missed five games as a junior but still had 36 steals and scored three goals.
Last fall, Healey missed three games due to injury but finished with 39 steals with five goals and four assists to help the Bombers finish 7-10-1 and capture the program’s first sectional victory in over a decade.
Ryan, however, plans to use Healey as a forward to help boost an offense that scored just seven goals in 19 games last fall.
The Pioneers finished 2-15-2 in 2019 after losing their top scorer from the year before, Caelyn Steffens, who transferred to Illinois Wesleyan after just one year at Platteville.
The team finished 9-10 in 2018, with Steffens scoring 26 of the team’s 48 goals.
“(Coach Ryan) said she wants to use my speed to get around defenders and score goals, hopefully,” Healey said.
Healey also had Purdue in the back of her mind should she decide not to play soccer at the next level. But Platteville has the course work necessary to become an animal nutritionist for cattle.
She will major in agribusiness and animal science at UW-P.
“There’s not a lot of those in Indiana, so I knew I was going to have to go out of state for it,” Healey said of working towards a career as a nutritionist.
“Mainly, I wanted a small school kind of feel. Purdue is a little too big for me.”
A three-sport athlete at RCHS — she also plays basketball and runs track for the Bombers — Healey said soccer is her No. 1 love.
“It didn’t really hit me until my freshman year that I wanted to play in college,” she said. “I love the sport and I’ve played since the second grade. I’ve always had a spot for it in my heart.”
Healey’s family, meanwhile, is used to taking trips to Wisconsin so she can expect to see her regular cheer section at UW-P games.
“We have family that’s close by, so that will be nice,” she said. “My dad’s grandma had a lakehouse in Wisconsin, so we’re used to going up there.”